Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community.

When Firefox negotiates a secure connection with a website, the web server sends a certificate to the browser for verification. In some cases, such as corporate authentication systems, the server requests that the browser send a certificate back to it as well. This client certificate, combined with a signature from the private key corresponding to that certificate, allows the user to authenticate to the website. These client certificates and private keys are often stored in hardware tokens or in storage provided by the operating system. Using Firefox to access a client certificate stored on a hardware token typically involves loading a shared library written by either the vendor of the token or another third party into Firefox’s process. These third party libraries can cause stability issues with Firefox and are concerning from a security perspective. For instance, a vulnerability in one of these libraries can potentially put Firefox users at risk. Alternatively, Firefox can use client certificates that have exportable keys if they are manually saved to a file and then imported into a Firefox profile. Though this storage mechanism can be protected by a password, this option increases the potential for a private key to be compromised. Additionally, this method does not work at all for unexportable keys.

Back in February, we announced support for the first extension for Firefox Preview, the new and rebuilt mobile browser for Android that is set to replace Firefox for Android later this year. We’ve since expanded support for more add-ons from the Recommended Extensions program that we’d like to introduce to you. These add-ons will be available in Firefox Preview within the next 2 weeks. With Dark Reader, websites on mobile will be easy to read when the lights are dim. The extension automatically inverts bright colors on web pages to offer an eye-pleasing dark mode. There are a number of configuration options allowing you to customize your experience. When you are on the go, you don’t want people eavesdropping on your browsing behavior. HTTPS Everywhere automatically enables website encryption for pages that default to unencrypted communications. This is especially helpful if you are surfing via a shared wifi connection.

One of the questions that the Hubs team is often asked is about the benefits of shared virtual environments compared to traditional video conferencing. While Hubs was built to support virtual reality devices, and there are a number of benefits that a VR headset can provide for meeting with people online, we’ve been interested in understanding the different ways that people connect in Hubs even when they’re on a desktop or mobile device. As we think about the future of mixed reality, it’s important to recognize that the device form factors that people will use will vary from handheld and standalone devices as well as headsets. In this post, we’ll share a few thoughts about how meeting in shared 3D environments (even without a virtual reality device) can provide an alternative to video conferencing, and when it does - or doesn’t - work effectively.

Python Programming py3status v3.28 – goodbye py2.6-3.4 The newest version of py3status starts to enforce the deprecation of Python 2.6 to 3.4 (included) initiated by Thiago Kenji Okada more than a year ago and orchestrated by Hugo van Kemenade via #1904 and #1896. Thanks to Hugo, I discovered a nice tool by @asottile to update your Python code base to recent syntax sugars called pyupgrade! Debian buster users might be interested in the installation war story that @TRS-80 kindly described and the final (and documented) solution found.

Implementing QPainter flood fill in PyQt5/PySide Building Piecasso (a PyQt5 Paint clone) I was disappointed to discover that while QPainter comes with a huge number of paint methods, ranging from pixels and lines to fully-filled polygons, it doesn't include a method for flood filling regions of an image. That makes a lot of sense, firstly because flood-filling is slow to do — requiring a pixel-by-pixel search through an image — and it's not that useful when drawing a UI, since you usually (and probably should) know what you're drawing and where. Still, I was disappointed there wasn't one, because I needed one for my app. What's Paint without being able to fill raggedy shapes in horrible colours?

Notes on last week’s Higher Performance Python class

Inheritance and Composition: A Python OOP Guide In this course, you’ll explore inheritance and composition in Python. Inheritance and composition are two important concepts in object oriented programming that model the relationship between two classes. They are the building blocks of object oriented design, and they help programmers to write reusable code.

PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #416 (April 14, 2020)

Spring updates while trying to stay healthy As mentioned before, we will finally start to distribute Evennia via PyPi (the Python Package Index) - that is, you will be able to run `pip install evennia`. Using GIT will no longer be a requirement to get started. Considering how quickly people in open-source throw up their three lines of code on PyPi these days, it may be surprising Evennia is not already on PyPi. I have however felt that reading and referencing the highly-commented code is a big part and requirement for getting the most out of the library. With the new documentation system, this would improve. And you can of course still use git and follow master branch like the good ol' days if you want!