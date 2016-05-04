April 2020 and - rest assured - your Windows PC can still be pwned by something so innocuous as an unruly font
Microsoft has delivered another epic Patch Tuesday, dropping fixes for more than 100 security bugs, and Adobe and Intel have added their dose of misery and security too.
The April edition of Patch Tuesday sees the release of fixes for 113 CVE-listed bugs. Four really important ones are already being exploited in the wild. Of those, two target font code ,another goes for an old VBScript error and the last one requires local access.
"In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Internet Explorer and then convince a user to view the website," Microsoft warns.
Android Leftovers
Ubuntu 4.10 “Warty Warthog” Review: Back To The First Ubuntu Linux Desktop
Have you ever tried the very first release of the most popular Linux distribution? Well, this is exactly what I’m going to do for this article just before the latest Ubuntu 20.04 arrives. I will not discuss the evolution of Ubuntu and its variants but rather go back to the first release — Ubuntu 4.10. If you know the pattern for naming the Ubuntu version, you may have guessed it right that the first Ubuntu was released on 20 October 2004. Since then, it’s not only the favorite distro for beginners, but professionals also prefer it the most. So, let’s know about the first Ubuntu Linux desktop in detail.
6 open source teaching tools for virtual classrooms
As schools and universities are shutting down around the globe due to COVID-19, many of us in academia are wondering how we can get up to speed and establish a stable workflow to get our podcasts, online lectures, and tutorials out there for our students. Open source software (OSS) has a key role to play in this situation for many reasons, including...
Fedora Origins – Part 01
In the mid-90s a company named Red Hat emerged and slowly started to make a profit of its own by selling its own business-oriented distribution and software utilities. The name comes from one of its founders, Marc Ewing, who used to wear a red lacrosse in university so other students could spot him easily and ask him questions. Of course, as it was a business-oriented distribution, and I was busy with multiple other things, I didn’t pay much attention to it. It lacked the software I needed and since I wasn’t a customer, I was nobody to ask for additions. However, it was Linux and as such Open Source. People started to package stuff for RHL and put it in repositories. I was invited to join the community project, Fedora.us. I promptly declined, misunderstanding the name. It was the second time I got invited that I asked ‘what is with the “US” there (in the name)?` Another user explained it was ‘us’ as in ‘we’ not as in the ‘United States.’ They explained a bit about how the community worked and I decided to give it a go.
