Games: Lutris, GamerOS, Sword of the Necromancer and Slash Roll
Linux game manager 'Lutris' has a sweet new build up - better Wine support, new DXVK handling
Lutris is probably in my top 5 of free and open source Linux apps, as it's made gaming outside of Steam many times easier on Linux. Especially since it can pull in games from many different sources like Humble Store, GOG, and various others done through Wine like the Epic Games Store.
The latest release put out today further improves the Wine experience. Now some Wine "core processes" are excluding from their monitoring which they say fixes "Battle.net and Origin installation issues" and there's also a fixed for the Wine "sandbox on non English systems". Continuing Wine improvements they've also changed how they handle DXVK releases, so it now uses their own repository so they can roll out as needed (and hopefully catch any issues).
Couch-based Linux 'GamerOS' shows how SteamOS could be done - with a new release up
While SteamOS had a nice idea to bring Linux gaming to the living room, it's currently on hold (although Valve may return to it). Now, there's another choice with the simply named GamerOS.
GamerOS focuses on a true out-of-the-box experience with Linux and Steam, along with the Big Picture Mode. However, it's a lot more than that. It includes a ton of special tweaks to make everything run a lot smoother including: great gamepad input support, their own curated Steam Play Proton list to give you the best setup for Windows-only games, a "Steam Buddy" tool for installing non-Steam software like Flatpaks from Flathub and emulators, and a whole lot more.
Looks like 'Sword of the Necromancer' will be coming to Linux, as it's fully funded on Kickstarter
Dungeon-crawler action RPG 'Sword of the Necromancer' is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, with quite a long time left to go they've been fully funded and it will be coming to Linux.
As the name suggests, you have some kind of Necromancer powers as it seems the big gameplay hook here is how you revive fallen enemies to fight for you. With elements of it inspired by the likes of Enter the Gungeon, various Zelda games and Azure Dreams.
Slash Roll replaces cards with throwing dice and it's actually an interesting idea
Slash Roll, a new Early Access indie game from NiankSoft recently appeared and it has a fun idea. It aims to be a 'pouch builder', that replaces card deck-building with collecting dice.
The whole thing right now is relatively simple, although the developer does plan to expand it through the Early Access period. You go from table to table, challenging opponents and roll your dice. Each die can be an attack, defence and more and it does rely on some RNG with the rolling but it's actually quite fun. I really do love the idea, as a big fan of deck-building like experiences.
Android Leftovers
Ubuntu 4.10 “Warty Warthog” Review: Back To The First Ubuntu Linux Desktop
Have you ever tried the very first release of the most popular Linux distribution? Well, this is exactly what I’m going to do for this article just before the latest Ubuntu 20.04 arrives. I will not discuss the evolution of Ubuntu and its variants but rather go back to the first release — Ubuntu 4.10. If you know the pattern for naming the Ubuntu version, you may have guessed it right that the first Ubuntu was released on 20 October 2004. Since then, it’s not only the favorite distro for beginners, but professionals also prefer it the most. So, let’s know about the first Ubuntu Linux desktop in detail.
6 open source teaching tools for virtual classrooms
As schools and universities are shutting down around the globe due to COVID-19, many of us in academia are wondering how we can get up to speed and establish a stable workflow to get our podcasts, online lectures, and tutorials out there for our students. Open source software (OSS) has a key role to play in this situation for many reasons, including...
Fedora Origins – Part 01
In the mid-90s a company named Red Hat emerged and slowly started to make a profit of its own by selling its own business-oriented distribution and software utilities. The name comes from one of its founders, Marc Ewing, who used to wear a red lacrosse in university so other students could spot him easily and ask him questions. Of course, as it was a business-oriented distribution, and I was busy with multiple other things, I didn’t pay much attention to it. It lacked the software I needed and since I wasn’t a customer, I was nobody to ask for additions. However, it was Linux and as such Open Source. People started to package stuff for RHL and put it in repositories. I was invited to join the community project, Fedora.us. I promptly declined, misunderstanding the name. It was the second time I got invited that I asked ‘what is with the “US” there (in the name)?` Another user explained it was ‘us’ as in ‘we’ not as in the ‘United States.’ They explained a bit about how the community worked and I decided to give it a go.
