openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Available on AWS Marketplace
openSUSE developer Alessandro de Oliveira Faria announced the availability of the openSUSE Tumbleweed operating system on the AWS Marketplace.
openSUSE, as a GNU/Linux distribution, was already available on the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Marketplace, but as the stable openSUSE Leap release.
As you probably know already, openSUSE also offers a rolling-release version of its operating system, called openSUSE Tumbleweed.
And the good news is that, as of this month, you can now install openSUSE Tumbleweed as a Linux server on Amazon AWS, and it’s intended for everyone wants to use the latest openSUSE release.
openSUSE Tumbleweed available on AWS
I make openSUSE Tumbleweed available on AWS. The Tumbleweed distribution is a pure rolling release version of openSUSE containing the latest stable versions of all software instead of relying on rigid periodic release cycles. The project does this for users that want the newest stable software.
Tumbleweed is based on Factory, openSUSE’s main development codebase. Tumbleweed is updated once Factory’s bleeding edge software has been integrated, stabilized and tested. Tumbleweed contains the latest stable applications and is ready and reliable for daily use.
