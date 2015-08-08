Language Selection

Games: Latest Games to Land, Some With Source Code Too

  • Promising spaceship colony sim 'Space Haven' Alpha 7 out with a Sandbox Mode, Early Access this year

    Two major features have been added to bring it closer to Steam and GOG with Advanced Game Customization and a proper Sandbox Mode. So now, you can really do whatever you want with it. You can also now actually pick what Crew you wish to start with and customize their outfits too, so it's getting a bit more like The Sims in space. Other big additions also came with Alpha 7 including a ton of translations, certain derelict ships can be captured and added to your fleet, there's new bigger ships for various factions and improved background art.

  • Set in a sinister, slowly decomposing land the action-RPG 'Crumbling World' has a demo out

    Releasing later this year on May 21, Crumbling World definitely has a curious setting. An action-RPG where the world is just falling apart and decomposing around you. Each play-through is procedurally generated so not only is it unique each time, the world is crumbling around you and so you're forced to keep moving.

    Dani Marti and Dume Arts recently put out a fresh Beta demo, which includes Linux support too!

  • Selfless Heroes, a sweet programming-puzzle game where you help heroes in a dungeon - with source code available

    Using an easy drag and drop interface, you design a simplistic AI to get around obstacles and progress through to the end of each dungeon level. It's clean and clear, with a nice interface that's made playing it a breeze. For avid programmers, it might not be the most interesting puzzle around but for casuals and a younger audience it's pretty good at introducing programming concepts.

  • The AI generated text adventure 'AI Dungeon' can now be played online with others

    AI Dungeon is absolutely fascinating. Every single adventure is different, as it's all powered by a fancy AI and now you and friends can join up for an adventure you're never going to forget.

    Quick reminder: AI Dungeon uses a machine learning model called GPT-2, which it uses to generate pretty much everything in the text-adventure. Anything you can express in written form can be your action and the AI dungeon master will decide how the world responds to your actions. The story, the result of your actions—all of it.

    With the introduction of multiplayer, which currently costs $4.99 a month to be able to host a game as you need to be a supporter (but anyone can join), thoroughly mixes things up. You and friends take turns, actions and stories are now all in third person rather than second person and the actual host can act like the dungeon master and supervise the AI by modifying and fixing responses it gives.

Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers

  • Oracle Releases VirtualBox 6.1.6 with Support for Linux Kernel 5.6

    Oracle released VirtualBox 6.1.6 as the first version of its open-source and cross-platform virtualization software to support the recently released Linux 5.6 kernel series. Linux kernel 5.6 arrived at the end of March 2020 as the first release to ship with the WireGuard VPN solution built-in, providing next-generation VPN connections on Linux-powered machines. Linux 5.6 also added support for the USB4 implementation, a new CPU idle cooling thermal driver, AMD Pollock support, a new Zonefs file system for zoned block devices, and initial support for Amazon Echo smart speakers.

  • The Linux Kernel Prepares For Larger AMD CPU Microcode Updates

    Future AMD CPUs (more than likely, Zen 3) will be bearing larger CPU microcode sizes, resulting in the Linux kernel needing a change to load them. Currently the AMD Linux CPU microcode handler has a static upper limit of the page size, which is generally 4K. But in preparation for "future AMD CPUs" that will exceed that size, that upper limit is being bumped. With a change now pending as part of the x86/urgent work, that upper limit is being bumped to a factor of three times the page size. In other words, up to 12K microcode update size.

  • Linux Developers Are Once Again Trying To Enable Intel FSGSBASE For Better Performance

    For years there have been patches floating around for helping the performance of context switching sensitive workloads going back to "Ivy Bridge" CPUs but without ever crossing the finish line to get this "FSGSBASE" support merged. But now in 2020 it's once again being attempted. These patches are about enabling FSGSBASE instruction usage for allowing reading and writing to the FS/GS BASE from any privilege level. There are performance benefits thanks to skipping a system call and MSR write and also register savings.

  • Open Source software releases: Q1 2020 recap

    Long before COVID-19 took hold and made remote working the new reality for many, individuals and corporations from all parts of the world have worked together, collaborating online to drive technological advancements. Open Source software development thrives on remote collaboration, and continues to do so in 2020, with multiple projects announcing releases in the first quarter. As some of most motivated and active Open Source contributors and maintainers around the world, Collabora's team of engineers and developers took part in a number of these releases, both on their own time and while working on client projects.

  • Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.3.1 Released

    Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.3.1 is now available as the GPUOpen utility for analyzing Vulkan / DirectX / OpenGL / OpenCL code across platforms for performance profiling and other purposes. The Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.3.1 release has various performance improvements itself, a number of bug fixes, better support for its legacy OpenCL mode, Vulkan launcher enhancements, and other minor work for this open-source Radeon GPU debugging/profiling utility.

GNU Guix 1.1.0 released

We are pleased to announce the release of GNU Guix version 1.1.0! The release comes with ISO-9660 installation images, a virtual machine image, and with tarballs to install the package manager on top of your GNU/Linux distro, either from source or from binaries. Guix users can update by running guix pull. If you wonder what installing Guix System is like, this video gives an overview of the guided installation process: Read more Also: GNU Guix 1.1.0 released GNU Guix 1.1 Released With PulseAudio & Other Services, 3k+ New Packages

Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, This Week in Linux (TWIL) and "Test and Code"

  • Your Linux Distribution Sucks

    We need to fix this problem.

  • mintCast 332.5 – Debian Mojito

    In our Innards section, we talk about our experiences with LMDE4!

  • This Week in Linux 99: Linux 5.6, Qt Diverting from Open Source?, PinePhone, UbuntuDDE, SUSE

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have a ridiculously packed episode for you with a new release from the Linux kernel itself, KDE announced they are working on Plasma for TVs and we’ve got some distro news from SUSE, Endeavour OS and a new Deepin Remix for Ubuntu. In hardware news, Pine64 announced a new UBports edition of the PinePhone and we’ve got two new Linux powered laptops announced recently. Tuxedo Computers teamed up with the Manjaro project to make some Manjaro branded laptops and System76 announced their new Lemur Pro. GNOME announced a new challenge they they are doing with Endless Computers called the Community Engagement Challenge and we’ve also got some interesting news for the future of the Calamares installer to cover. There’s also a topic that as a KDE Plasma fan, I’m not too excited to discuss this one and that’s Qt’s new roadmap where they are considering diverting away from Open Source to a degree . . . well, I guess more accurate to say a delay rather than diverting but we’ll get to that. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Test and Code: 109: Testing in Financial Services - Eric Bergemann

    Financial services have their own unique testing development challenges. But they also have lots of the same challenges as many other software projects.

News About Google-Branded Laptops With Chrome OS (Chromebooks, GNU/Linux)

  • How the Play Store could become Google’s one-stop-shop for all your Chromebook apps

    I was very excited to post about the arrival of two very significant apps last week in the Play Store. Well, not the arrival of those apps, per se, but the arrival of their PWA counterparts in place of the standard offer Android APKs. The two apps highlighted were YouTube TV and Twitter, and both services have fantastic Android apps and PWAs alike that have been available on Chromebooks for some time now. In the case of both apps, if you wanted the Android version on your Chromebook, you went to the Play Store for the install and if you wanted the web app (PWA) version, you went to the URL and clicked the install icon in your omnibar.

  • Google's grand Chrome OS plan is finally coming into focus

    Maybe it's an inevitable side effect of growth — or maybe just the piecemeal manner in which Google's Chrome OS platform has expanded — but Chromebooks today have so many program-running possibilities, it's damn near impossible to keep 'em straight. The computers can still run web apps, of course, just like in their earliest days, but they also now support the similar-looking-but-more-powerful progressive web apps, the on-their-way-out-but-still-present Chrome apps, the familiar-from-your-phone Android apps, and even the clunky-but-capable Linux apps. Sheesh!

