Promising spaceship colony sim 'Space Haven' Alpha 7 out with a Sandbox Mode, Early Access this year
Two major features have been added to bring it closer to Steam and GOG with Advanced Game Customization and a proper Sandbox Mode. So now, you can really do whatever you want with it. You can also now actually pick what Crew you wish to start with and customize their outfits too, so it's getting a bit more like The Sims in space. Other big additions also came with Alpha 7 including a ton of translations, certain derelict ships can be captured and added to your fleet, there's new bigger ships for various factions and improved background art.
Set in a sinister, slowly decomposing land the action-RPG 'Crumbling World' has a demo out
Releasing later this year on May 21, Crumbling World definitely has a curious setting. An action-RPG where the world is just falling apart and decomposing around you. Each play-through is procedurally generated so not only is it unique each time, the world is crumbling around you and so you're forced to keep moving.
Dani Marti and Dume Arts recently put out a fresh Beta demo, which includes Linux support too!
Selfless Heroes, a sweet programming-puzzle game where you help heroes in a dungeon - with source code available
Using an easy drag and drop interface, you design a simplistic AI to get around obstacles and progress through to the end of each dungeon level. It's clean and clear, with a nice interface that's made playing it a breeze. For avid programmers, it might not be the most interesting puzzle around but for casuals and a younger audience it's pretty good at introducing programming concepts.
The AI generated text adventure 'AI Dungeon' can now be played online with others
AI Dungeon is absolutely fascinating. Every single adventure is different, as it's all powered by a fancy AI and now you and friends can join up for an adventure you're never going to forget.
Quick reminder: AI Dungeon uses a machine learning model called GPT-2, which it uses to generate pretty much everything in the text-adventure. Anything you can express in written form can be your action and the AI dungeon master will decide how the world responds to your actions. The story, the result of your actions—all of it.
With the introduction of multiplayer, which currently costs $4.99 a month to be able to host a game as you need to be a supporter (but anyone can join), thoroughly mixes things up. You and friends take turns, actions and stories are now all in third person rather than second person and the actual host can act like the dungeon master and supervise the AI by modifying and fixing responses it gives.
