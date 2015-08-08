Language Selection

Daniel Stenberg Commits to FTP, Unlike Mozilla Where He Came From; More Mozilla Bloggers Today

  • Daniel Stenberg: curl is not removing FTP

    Mozilla also announced their plan for the deprecation of FTP in Firefox.

    Both browsers have paused or conditioned their efforts to not take the final steps during the Covid-19 outbreak, but they will continue and the outcome is given: FTP support in browsers is going away. Soon.

  • Eric Shepherd: Welcome to remote working

    First, let’s get the most important part out of the way: I hope you and yours are faring as well as possible during these difficult times. Though much of what’s happening was inescapable, enough mistakes were made that we find ourselves in an essentially generation-defining crisis. This is the time my daughter will point at and tell her kids, “You think you have it rough? Back in my day…”

    Please do everything you can to contain the spread of COVID-19. Stay home to the greatest possible extent.Don’t have visitors, or go out visiting others, and if you must interact with other people, stay as far apart as can be managed—at least six feet—and don’t allow your hands or face to come into contact with anything that others have touched. And, of course, wash those hands. A lot.

  • Alex Gibson: My seventh year working at Mozilla

    This week marks my seventh year working full time for Mozilla. The past year has been good for me personally and professionally, but it has also been an uneasy time for both Mozilla and the world as a whole. I write this post under lockdown during to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a very testing time for many people and organizations around the world. I’m thankful to still have a stable job, and to have the protection of being able to work from home. I’m more aware of my privilege now than ever before.

  • Nicholas Nethercote: Better stack fixing for Firefox

    I recently undertook a project to improve the stack fixing tools used for Firefox. This has resulted in some large performance wins (e.g. 10x-100x) and a significant improvement in code quality. The story involves Rust, Python, executable and debug info formats, Taskcluster, and many unexpected complications.

Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers

  • Oracle Releases VirtualBox 6.1.6 with Support for Linux Kernel 5.6

    Oracle released VirtualBox 6.1.6 as the first version of its open-source and cross-platform virtualization software to support the recently released Linux 5.6 kernel series. Linux kernel 5.6 arrived at the end of March 2020 as the first release to ship with the WireGuard VPN solution built-in, providing next-generation VPN connections on Linux-powered machines. Linux 5.6 also added support for the USB4 implementation, a new CPU idle cooling thermal driver, AMD Pollock support, a new Zonefs file system for zoned block devices, and initial support for Amazon Echo smart speakers.

  • The Linux Kernel Prepares For Larger AMD CPU Microcode Updates

    Future AMD CPUs (more than likely, Zen 3) will be bearing larger CPU microcode sizes, resulting in the Linux kernel needing a change to load them. Currently the AMD Linux CPU microcode handler has a static upper limit of the page size, which is generally 4K. But in preparation for "future AMD CPUs" that will exceed that size, that upper limit is being bumped. With a change now pending as part of the x86/urgent work, that upper limit is being bumped to a factor of three times the page size. In other words, up to 12K microcode update size.

  • Linux Developers Are Once Again Trying To Enable Intel FSGSBASE For Better Performance

    For years there have been patches floating around for helping the performance of context switching sensitive workloads going back to "Ivy Bridge" CPUs but without ever crossing the finish line to get this "FSGSBASE" support merged. But now in 2020 it's once again being attempted. These patches are about enabling FSGSBASE instruction usage for allowing reading and writing to the FS/GS BASE from any privilege level. There are performance benefits thanks to skipping a system call and MSR write and also register savings.

  • Open Source software releases: Q1 2020 recap

    Long before COVID-19 took hold and made remote working the new reality for many, individuals and corporations from all parts of the world have worked together, collaborating online to drive technological advancements. Open Source software development thrives on remote collaboration, and continues to do so in 2020, with multiple projects announcing releases in the first quarter. As some of most motivated and active Open Source contributors and maintainers around the world, Collabora's team of engineers and developers took part in a number of these releases, both on their own time and while working on client projects.

  • Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.3.1 Released

    Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.3.1 is now available as the GPUOpen utility for analyzing Vulkan / DirectX / OpenGL / OpenCL code across platforms for performance profiling and other purposes. The Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.3.1 release has various performance improvements itself, a number of bug fixes, better support for its legacy OpenCL mode, Vulkan launcher enhancements, and other minor work for this open-source Radeon GPU debugging/profiling utility.

GNU Guix 1.1.0 released

We are pleased to announce the release of GNU Guix version 1.1.0! The release comes with ISO-9660 installation images, a virtual machine image, and with tarballs to install the package manager on top of your GNU/Linux distro, either from source or from binaries. Guix users can update by running guix pull. If you wonder what installing Guix System is like, this video gives an overview of the guided installation process: Read more Also: GNU Guix 1.1.0 released GNU Guix 1.1 Released With PulseAudio & Other Services, 3k+ New Packages

Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, This Week in Linux (TWIL) and "Test and Code"

  • Your Linux Distribution Sucks

    We need to fix this problem.

  • mintCast 332.5 – Debian Mojito

    In our Innards section, we talk about our experiences with LMDE4!

  • This Week in Linux 99: Linux 5.6, Qt Diverting from Open Source?, PinePhone, UbuntuDDE, SUSE

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have a ridiculously packed episode for you with a new release from the Linux kernel itself, KDE announced they are working on Plasma for TVs and we’ve got some distro news from SUSE, Endeavour OS and a new Deepin Remix for Ubuntu. In hardware news, Pine64 announced a new UBports edition of the PinePhone and we’ve got two new Linux powered laptops announced recently. Tuxedo Computers teamed up with the Manjaro project to make some Manjaro branded laptops and System76 announced their new Lemur Pro. GNOME announced a new challenge they they are doing with Endless Computers called the Community Engagement Challenge and we’ve also got some interesting news for the future of the Calamares installer to cover. There’s also a topic that as a KDE Plasma fan, I’m not too excited to discuss this one and that’s Qt’s new roadmap where they are considering diverting away from Open Source to a degree . . . well, I guess more accurate to say a delay rather than diverting but we’ll get to that. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Test and Code: 109: Testing in Financial Services - Eric Bergemann

    Financial services have their own unique testing development challenges. But they also have lots of the same challenges as many other software projects.

News About Google-Branded Laptops With Chrome OS (Chromebooks, GNU/Linux)

  • How the Play Store could become Google’s one-stop-shop for all your Chromebook apps

    I was very excited to post about the arrival of two very significant apps last week in the Play Store. Well, not the arrival of those apps, per se, but the arrival of their PWA counterparts in place of the standard offer Android APKs. The two apps highlighted were YouTube TV and Twitter, and both services have fantastic Android apps and PWAs alike that have been available on Chromebooks for some time now. In the case of both apps, if you wanted the Android version on your Chromebook, you went to the Play Store for the install and if you wanted the web app (PWA) version, you went to the URL and clicked the install icon in your omnibar.

  • Google's grand Chrome OS plan is finally coming into focus

    Maybe it's an inevitable side effect of growth — or maybe just the piecemeal manner in which Google's Chrome OS platform has expanded — but Chromebooks today have so many program-running possibilities, it's damn near impossible to keep 'em straight. The computers can still run web apps, of course, just like in their earliest days, but they also now support the similar-looking-but-more-powerful progressive web apps, the on-their-way-out-but-still-present Chrome apps, the familiar-from-your-phone Android apps, and even the clunky-but-capable Linux apps. Sheesh!

