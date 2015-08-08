GNOME/GTK: GNOME OS on Pinebook Pro and Various Development Raves
GNOME OS on Pinebook Pro
Recently, I have been working on running GNOME OS on the Pinebook Pro.
GNOME OS is a bootable image used to test vanilla GNOME without dependencies on distributions. It is upgradable through OSTree and has Flatpak to allow installation of applications. GNOME OS is built using BuildStream. Basic dependencies are provided by Freedesktop SDK.
The Pinebook Pro is a $200 arm 64 laptop from PINE64.
Sébastien Wilmet: GTK-Doc, Devhelp and [insert here missing GNOME project]
In GNOME, the API documentation is written with GTK-Doc. For each module, it generates HTML pages plus a *.devhelp2 index file. Then the documentation can be easily browsed and searched in the Devhelp application.
While GTK-Doc alone and Devhelp alone work fine, things get more complicated with cross-references: when there are links to symbols that belong to other modules. GTK-Doc handles this with gtkdoc-fixxref, but it needs to be correctly configured in the build system of each module.
Then things get more complicated when installing pre-built documentation, instead of requiring every developer to build the gtk-doc documentation of every module that he/she cares about. Linux distributions have packages to install such documentation, but the cross-references may be broken.
Sebastian Pölsterl: scikit-survival 0.12 Released
Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers
GNU Guix 1.1.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of GNU Guix version 1.1.0! The release comes with ISO-9660 installation images, a virtual machine image, and with tarballs to install the package manager on top of your GNU/Linux distro, either from source or from binaries. Guix users can update by running guix pull. If you wonder what installing Guix System is like, this video gives an overview of the guided installation process: Also: GNU Guix 1.1.0 released GNU Guix 1.1 Released With PulseAudio & Other Services, 3k+ New Packages
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, This Week in Linux (TWIL) and "Test and Code"
News About Google-Branded Laptops With Chrome OS (Chromebooks, GNU/Linux)
