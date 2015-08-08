With coronavirus forcing us to work from home, SUSE suggests the Linux desktop
None of the major enterprise Linux companies have been pushing the Linux desktop forward for some time. Their focus for over a decade now has been first on servers, then the cloud, and now, containers and Kubernetes. The Linux desktop has been on the backburner. Even Canonical with its Ubuntu desktop -- perhaps the first name in business Linux desktops these days -- is answering Linux desktop demand and not actually out there marketing it to customers.
The Linux desktop today is driven largely by developers and fans. The most popular Linux desktops, such as MX Linux, Manjaro, and (my own favorite) Linux Mint are community rather than corporate-driven.
But then along came the coronavirus and the sudden rush of people to work from home, and SUSE quickly figured out there was a new, underserved market for the Linux desktop: Companies with little in the way of resources that need to keep their businesses running with what their IT department and users already have at hand.
Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers
GNU Guix 1.1.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of GNU Guix version 1.1.0! The release comes with ISO-9660 installation images, a virtual machine image, and with tarballs to install the package manager on top of your GNU/Linux distro, either from source or from binaries. Guix users can update by running guix pull. If you wonder what installing Guix System is like, this video gives an overview of the guided installation process: Also: GNU Guix 1.1.0 released GNU Guix 1.1 Released With PulseAudio & Other Services, 3k+ New Packages
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, This Week in Linux (TWIL) and "Test and Code"
