Devices: Raspberry Pi Zero, Teletype, ADLINK, GNU Radio/SDR Transceiver
Raspberry Pi Zero Production Ramped up for Ventilators
With the (potential) shortage of ventilators due to COVID-19 pandemic, people have been working together to create cheaper and/or open-source ventilators, and we previously covered a smartphone-powered ventilator, as well as an open-source Arduino ventilator.
It should come as no surprise some companies have started to make ventilators powered by Raspberry Pi boards.
Logging Into Linux With A 1930s Teletype
Buried deep within all UNIX-based operating systems are vestiges of the earliest days of computing, when “hardware” more often than not meant actual mechanical devices with cams and levers and pulleys and grease. But just because UNIX, and by extension Linux, once supported mechanical terminals doesn’t mean that getting a teletype from the 1930s to work with it is easy.
Such was the lesson learned by [CuriousMarc] with his recently restored Model 15 Teletype; we covered a similar Model 19 restoration that he tackled. The essential problem is that the five-bit Baudot code that they speak predates the development of ASCII by several decades, making a converter necessary. A task like that is a perfect job for an Arduino — [Marc] put a Mega to work on that — but the interface of the Teletype proved a bit more challenging. Designed to connect two or more units together over phone lines, the high-voltage 60-mA current loop interface required some custom hardware. The testing process was fascinating, depending as it did on an old Hewlett-Packard serial signal generator to throw out a stream of five-bit serial pulses.
ADLink Launches Vizi-AI Development Starter Kit for Industrial Machine Vision & Artificial Intelligence
ADLINK has recently launched Vizi-AI development starter kit for industrial machine vision and artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge in collaboration with Intel and Arrow Electronics.
Pluto Might Not Be A Planet, But It Is An SDR Transceiver
In this post, I’m going to show you how you can use GNU Radio to make a simple Morse code beacon in the 2m ham band.
GNOME Shell UX Plans
With GNOME 3.36 out the door, it’s time to start thinking about what comes next. Those of us who work on GNOME UX are really proud of the latest GNOME shell release. It includes some major updates, particular the new lock screen and updated visuals, as well as a host of smaller improvements. 3.36 feels really nice to use, and has got a great response. The lock screen work that we landed in 3.36 was the outcome of a long-running programme of UX work, which we first put together at the GNOME UX hackfest in London, back in 2017. There are still some outstanding pieces of the login/unlock experience that need to be filled in, and this is something that we hope to work on over the coming development cycle. However, we are also turning our attention to other aspects of the shell, which we have wanted to update for some time.
Linux housekeeping: Handling archives and backups
Every sysadmin knows, or should know, that performing and managing backups is an essential part of being a system administrator. If you read 5 Linux backup and restore tips from the trenches, you know how to perform and manage backups. But managing the space required to perform those backups is a very different topic. This is part of Linux housekeeping that you need to consider in your daily workflow. In this article, I touch on critical pieces of backup management such as location, retention, disposal and disposition, and automation. Your environment and policies will dictate solutions that you implement for backup space management, but these guidelines and recommendations will help you if you're struggling to handle a growing amount of idle data stored on your network.
Raspberry Pi powered Ventilators and 80+ Open Source Ventilators Listed & Ranked
Debian and New Audacious in Ubuntu PPA
