Linux Distro Alert: The Deepin 20 Beta Is Finally Available
Following a period of hype which quickly dissolved into silence and uncertainty with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic (the developers are based in Wuhan, China), the Deepin 20 Beta has been quietly released after being expected in January 2020.
All things Deepin are seeing a surge in visibility this month, which was kicked off by the beta release of UbuntuDDE. That new distribution features Ubuntu 20.04 coupled with the Deepin Desktop Environment, and should be an exciting one to watch evolve.
