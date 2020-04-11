RADV+ACO Outperforming AMDVLK, AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan Drivers For X-Plane 11.50 Flight Simulator
Released this month was the X-Plane 11.50 beta flight simulator that introduced a Vulkan renderer for this cross-platform, realistic flight simulator that long relied upon an OpenGL pipeline. Last week we published OpenGL vs. Vulkan X-Plane 11 benchmarks for both NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics. In this article is a look at the X-Plane 11.50 beta Vulkan performance across the different Radeon Vulkan driver options.
As outlined last week, X-Plane 11.50 on Radeon with the Mesa RADV driver performs quite well with the ACO compiler back-end and that was how the comparison was facilitated last week on the AMD GPUs. When using the default AMDGPU LLVM back-end, the shader compile times were dreadfully slow that effectively rendered it useless.
