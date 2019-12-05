Ask someone to list a few open source innovations, and they'll likely come back with "Linux," "Kubernetes," or some other particular project. (Mea culpa.) Not Dr. Dirk Riehle, the professor of Open Source Software at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg. Riehle has been researching and writing about open source for well over a decade, and when he writes about open source innovations, he's thinking of more foundational elements that yield innovative code. What are open source's four biggest innovations, according to Riehle? If you picked "GPL vs. Apache-style licensing," well, you're only sort of wrong.

The Linux Setup – Jared Domínguez, Red Hat Jared’s perspective as someone whose job is to get Linux running on different hardware is interesting. I never thought about the planning it takes to coordinate future hardware and software releases. Reading through this, I kept thinking about how much Jared had to live in the future. I also appreciated how Jared found his way to Linux through his father. It’s sweet to think about a little kid seeing all of these terminals and tapes and wanting to know how it all works. It’s part of the reason I try to announce ‘Linux’ every time my daughter wanders up to my computer.