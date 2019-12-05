Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

First Look: Discover Ubuntu 20.04 LTS in 20 Screenshots

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 15th of April 2020 07:40:10 PM Filed under
Ubuntu

It is, after all, still only in beta.

So consider this run-through of visible end-user changes in Focal Fossa a pack of pre-release spoilers or, depending on how you look at it, a pinch of pragmatic pre-install preparation.

Either way, let’s dive in!

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

4 innovations we owe to open source

Ask someone to list a few open source innovations, and they'll likely come back with "Linux," "Kubernetes," or some other particular project. (Mea culpa.) Not Dr. Dirk Riehle, the professor of Open Source Software at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg. Riehle has been researching and writing about open source for well over a decade, and when he writes about open source innovations, he's thinking of more foundational elements that yield innovative code. What are open source's four biggest innovations, according to Riehle? If you picked "GPL vs. Apache-style licensing," well, you're only sort of wrong. Read more

The Linux Setup – Jared Domínguez, Red Hat

Jared’s perspective as someone whose job is to get Linux running on different hardware is interesting. I never thought about the planning it takes to coordinate future hardware and software releases. Reading through this, I kept thinking about how much Jared had to live in the future. I also appreciated how Jared found his way to Linux through his father. It’s sweet to think about a little kid seeing all of these terminals and tapes and wanting to know how it all works. It’s part of the reason I try to announce ‘Linux’ every time my daughter wanders up to my computer. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6