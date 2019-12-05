Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 15th of April 2020 07:40:10 PM

Filed under

It is, after all, still only in beta.

So consider this run-through of visible end-user changes in Focal Fossa a pack of pre-release spoilers or, depending on how you look at it, a pinch of pragmatic pre-install preparation.

Either way, let’s dive in!