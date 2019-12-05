Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 15th of April 2020 09:41:43 PM

Should your enterprise embrace open source cybersecurity tools? What can free and open source cybersecurity tools offer your enterprise? Also, what open source cybersecurity tools exist for the three major branches of business InfoSec: Identity Management, Endpoint Security, and SIEM?

Open source cybersecurity tools, as the name suggests, open their cybersecurity designs to the public for easy modification and customization. Therefore, your IT security team could deploy one of these tools and modify it to fit your organization’s use case.

Additionally, almost all open source cybersecurity tools are free to use, which can help enterprises save on their IT budgets. During the coronavirus pandemic and the era of social distancing, this could certainly appeal to businesses of all sizes.

However, these tools don’t offer the same functionality, capabilities, or optimal performance of a full-fledged solution. For example, open source identity and access management can’t offer the capabilities of full identity governance or privileged access management solutions. At the same time, these tools could help bridge gaps while you seek out a more robust solution or while you sort your cybersecurity budget.

Thus, Solutions Review presents the top 30 free and open source cybersecurity tools.