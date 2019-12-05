The 30 Best Free and Open Source Cybersecurity Tools
Should your enterprise embrace open source cybersecurity tools? What can free and open source cybersecurity tools offer your enterprise? Also, what open source cybersecurity tools exist for the three major branches of business InfoSec: Identity Management, Endpoint Security, and SIEM?
Open source cybersecurity tools, as the name suggests, open their cybersecurity designs to the public for easy modification and customization. Therefore, your IT security team could deploy one of these tools and modify it to fit your organization’s use case.
Additionally, almost all open source cybersecurity tools are free to use, which can help enterprises save on their IT budgets. During the coronavirus pandemic and the era of social distancing, this could certainly appeal to businesses of all sizes.
However, these tools don’t offer the same functionality, capabilities, or optimal performance of a full-fledged solution. For example, open source identity and access management can’t offer the capabilities of full identity governance or privileged access management solutions. At the same time, these tools could help bridge gaps while you seek out a more robust solution or while you sort your cybersecurity budget.
Thus, Solutions Review presents the top 30 free and open source cybersecurity tools.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 83 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How to Install Zoom Video Conferencing Client in Ubuntu Linux
This quick guide explains the steps required to install Zoom Video Conferencing client in Ubuntu, Linux platform.
Android Leftovers
4 innovations we owe to open source
Ask someone to list a few open source innovations, and they'll likely come back with "Linux," "Kubernetes," or some other particular project. (Mea culpa.) Not Dr. Dirk Riehle, the professor of Open Source Software at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg. Riehle has been researching and writing about open source for well over a decade, and when he writes about open source innovations, he's thinking of more foundational elements that yield innovative code. What are open source's four biggest innovations, according to Riehle? If you picked "GPL vs. Apache-style licensing," well, you're only sort of wrong.
The Linux Setup – Jared Domínguez, Red Hat
Jared’s perspective as someone whose job is to get Linux running on different hardware is interesting. I never thought about the planning it takes to coordinate future hardware and software releases. Reading through this, I kept thinking about how much Jared had to live in the future. I also appreciated how Jared found his way to Linux through his father. It’s sweet to think about a little kid seeing all of these terminals and tapes and wanting to know how it all works. It’s part of the reason I try to announce ‘Linux’ every time my daughter wanders up to my computer.
Recent comments
4 min 33 sec ago
4 hours 23 min ago
8 hours 44 min ago
15 hours 19 min ago
17 hours 36 min ago
17 hours 43 min ago
17 hours 55 min ago
18 hours 1 min ago
18 hours 4 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago