today's howtos
How To Find If The Disk Is SSD Or HDD In Linux
How To Upgrade Ubuntu 18.04 Or 19.10 To Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
Fix Firefox’s Pointy White Window Corners on Ubuntu (Quick Tip)
How to Configure X-Frame-Options in Apache
How to Check all the Open Ports in Your Linux System
How to Install OpenCart with Nginx and Let's Encrypt on Debian 10
How to Manage Your PPAs with Ubuntu’s Software & Updates
How to Setup Let’s Encrypt SSL with Apache on Fedora
How to install Inkscape 1.0 RC1 on Ubuntu 18.04
How to install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa
How to install Zulip on Linux
How-to: Adding Debian Backports to Chrome OS
Games: Steam Play Proton, Dirt Rally 2 and STATIONflow
The 30 Best Free and Open Source Cybersecurity Tools
Should your enterprise embrace open source cybersecurity tools? What can free and open source cybersecurity tools offer your enterprise? Also, what open source cybersecurity tools exist for the three major branches of business InfoSec: Identity Management, Endpoint Security, and SIEM? Open source cybersecurity tools, as the name suggests, open their cybersecurity designs to the public for easy modification and customization. Therefore, your IT security team could deploy one of these tools and modify it to fit your organization’s use case. Additionally, almost all open source cybersecurity tools are free to use, which can help enterprises save on their IT budgets. During the coronavirus pandemic and the era of social distancing, this could certainly appeal to businesses of all sizes. However, these tools don’t offer the same functionality, capabilities, or optimal performance of a full-fledged solution. For example, open source identity and access management can’t offer the capabilities of full identity governance or privileged access management solutions. At the same time, these tools could help bridge gaps while you seek out a more robust solution or while you sort your cybersecurity budget. Thus, Solutions Review presents the top 30 free and open source cybersecurity tools.
Android Leftovers
First Look: Discover Ubuntu 20.04 LTS in 20 Screenshots
It is, after all, still only in beta. So consider this run-through of visible end-user changes in Focal Fossa a pack of pre-release spoilers or, depending on how you look at it, a pinch of pragmatic pre-install preparation. Either way, let’s dive in!
