Python Programming

Development
  • NLTK Trainer Updates

    I’ve recently pushed some updates to nltk-trainer, so that it now supports Python 3.7 and NLTK 3.4.5 or greater. NLTK also just released version 3.5.

    One significant change is that the default part of speech tagger is now the PerceptronTagger, originally written by Matthew Honnibal (author of spacy) before it was ported to NLTK.

  • Django Custom Tags in PyCharm Professional 2020.1

    PyCharm started its life with Django support and our new release adds some useful improvements for Django coding. Let’s take a look at support for custom Django tags in PyCharm Professional 2020.1.

  • RMOTR Joins freeCodeCamp to Offer Data Analysis with Python Course

    RMOTR is proud to partner with freeCodeCamp to release a brand new, free course, Data Analysis with Python.
    This in-depth tutorial, led by RMOTR founder Santiago Basulto, is ideal for beginners and covers NumPy, Pandas, Matplotlib, Seaborn, and more.
    Data Analysis has been around for a long time. Until a few years ago, however, it was practiced using closed, expensive, and limited tools like Excel or Tableau. Modern tools like Python, SQL, and other open libraries have since changed Data Analysis forever.

  • Montréal-Python 76 – Tonic Glacier

    Montréal-Python 76, Tonic Glacier, is almost to our doors and we know you are just as enthusiasts as we are to hit COVID-19 hard with your mechanical keyboard. Here is where we are.

  • Building a Rule-based Chatbot in Python

    Chatbots have become extremely popular in recent years and their use in the industry has skyrocketed. They have found a strong foothold in almost every task that requires text-based public dealing. They have become so critical in the support industry, for example, that almost 25% of all customer service operations are expected to use them by 2020.

    In the first part of A Beginners Guide to Chatbots, we discussed what chatbots were, their rise to popularity and their use-cases in the industry. We also saw how the technology has evolved over the past 50 years.

    In this second part of the series, we’ll be taking you through how to build a simple Rule-based chatbot in Python. Before we start with the tutorial, we need to understand the different types of chatbots and how they work.

  • Type Checking in Python

    Type checking or hinting is a newer feature of Python that was added in Python 3.5. Type hinting is also known as type annotation. Type hinting is adding special syntax to functions and variable declarations that tell the developer what type the argument or variable is.

    Python does not enforce the type hints. You can still change types at will in Python because of this. However some integrated development environments, such as PyCharm, support type hinting and will highlight typing errors. You can also use a tool called Mypy to check your typing for you. You will learn more about that tool later on in this article.

  • Sorting Algorithms in Python

    Sorting is a basic building block that many other algorithms are built upon. It’s related to several exciting ideas that you’ll see throughout your programming career. Understanding how sorting algorithms in Python work behind the scenes is a fundamental step toward implementing correct and efficient algorithms that solve real-world problems.

  • Announcing The Startup Row Lineup At PyCon 2020

    Each year since 2011, PyCon has reserved a special place for early-stage startups to show off what they're working on to the Python community.

    As its name might suggest, Startup Row is a row of booths for startups at PyCon. Due to the ongoing global public health crisis, Startup Row, like the rest of PyCon 2020, has gone virtual.

    Before we get started, a quick note: Even in the best of times, starting and running a startup is very challenging. Founders and early employees take on significant risk and expansive workloads to build something new and get it off the ground.

    Obviously, these are not the best of times. Now more than ever, early-stage startups need support. If any of these companies seem neat to you, try their products. Get in touch with the teams. Give feedback. Work for them. Become a customer or refer them to people who might find their work interesting.

  • Facebook: Building the Future Together [Ed: PyCon proud to be controlled by surveillance and espionage firms. It did this for Microsoft before, so why not this too?]

    We’re thrilled to have the support of Facebook as a PSF and PyCon Principal Sponsor for 2020!

    Facebook would like to share with PyCon 2020 Online attendees how they are innovating ways for people to connect. Additionally, Facebook is investing in augmented and virtual reality and have released several category-defining technologies and experiences.

  • PyCon 2020 Online Launch!

    We are pleased to present talks and tutorials by Russell Keith Magee, Marlene Mhangami, Eric Ma, and so many more under the PyCon 2020 YouTube channel! There will be new presentations and content added to the PyCon Online page weekly.

    PyCon 2020 Online would not be possible without our sponsors. This year we are highlighting sponsors via the Virtual Expo Hall. If you are looking for a job or information about their tools and products, be sure to check it out!

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: 'Cloud', Free Software, Fedora Social Hour and COBOL/Kubernetes Challenge

  • How IBM’s New CEO Plans to Beat Microsoft, Amazon & Google in Cloud

    While IBM’s way behind its big cloud rivals in growth rates and perceived status, it can beat bigger and better-positioned cloud rivals Microsoft, Amazon and Google by “winning the architectural wars,” says new IBM CEO Arvind Krishna. In a recent interview with CNBC’s Jon Fortt, Krishna made the case that the deep-tech trio of Linux, containers and Kubernetes position IBM for victory in the Cloud Wars against its much larger and faster-growing competitors. Highlighting the range of cloud technologies IBM acquired in its $33-billion acquisition of Red Hat, Krishna said, “As people embark on this transformation to cloud, there is going to be an architectural war. And in that war, we believe the winning architecture is going to be Linux, containers and Kubernetes, which is part of Red Hat’s portfolio.” That’s a nice hand for the hybrid-cloud market, to be sure. But every single one of IBM’s well-heeled and well-regarded rivals can make the case that it sports a tech trio as good as or better than IBM’s. For comparison’s sake: in my Cloud Wars Top 10 rankings, Microsoft is #1, Amazon #2, Google #4, and IBM #7.

  • “The Open Source Way has proven itself as the leading way to develop software solutions”

    The modern world of software development is characterized by open source. Today, around 80 percent of IT stacks in companies worldwide are composed of open source software (OSS). Jan Wildeboer, EMEA open source evangelist at Red Hat, explains in our interview how this has come to be, and why it would be wise to increase this figure. And not only does he go into the definition of OSS, he also clarifies the differences between free and open source software. Lastly, he introduces the new “Culture-as-a-Service” concept that he is currently developing at Red Hat.

  • Come Socialize at the Fedora Social Hour!

    Our first few Fedora Social Hour events have proven to be pretty successful so we’re going to do it again! Tomorrow at 2300 UTC! (If this time isn’t friendly to your time zone, we’ll swap to an earlier time next week, alternating as we go.) We set up a Matrix room for Fedora Social Hour and we’ll use it as our home base each week to meet up and lay out what we’ll do. It could be an online game or other activity we take up in another window outside of Matrix. Come on by the Matrix room and hang out with us! [...] We will be hosting this social meetup on matrix.org! No need to download a client, although you’ll need to sign up for an account to participate if you do not already have one. You can view the chat before signing up to see if you want to participate. Do know that Riot.im is an open source client for matrix.org, which is an open source chat protocol (kind of like a next-gen IRC) ?

  • Terminal Talk interview: Rock-solid code with Captain COBOL

    One of IBM Distinguished Engineer Frank De Gilio’s favorite sayings is “I’m working on the whole bi-location thing, and as soon as I have it figured out, I’ll let you know.” That’s his way of saying it’s impossible to be in two places at the same time. Traveling all over the place, making sure all the right people know what’s new in IBM Z and how they can immediately put it to use is a rewarding task, but we needed a way to get the word out that would be easily accessible and hopefully a little fun. So Frank and I created the Terminal Talk podcast, and our first episode went out June 20, 2017. From the very beginning, we’ve sought to deliver straight mainframe talk for people who want to learn more about this wonderful platform. We seek out enthusiastic experts who can’t help but share their knowledge with a larger audience — and listenership has grown steadily, current reaching over a thousand listeners per episode.

  • Take the Build Smart on Kubernetes Challenge

    As Kubernetes continues to dominate the enterprise development space due to the growth of containers and microservices, are you feeling like you’re getting left behind? Or are you the leader in the pack that is forging new paths for your team? In either case, we’ve got the coding challenge for you. The Build Smart on Kubernetes Challenge will help you build applications and deploy containers with simplicity and security built in. Best part? You can win some cool prizes! The Kubernetes with Red Hat OpenShift World Tour is a series of hands-on workshops that empowers developers to innovate and ship faster with the leading hybrid cloud, enterprise container platform. Join us at a workshop in your region and get hands-on experience to build applications with speed, agility, and confidence. New workshop dates and regions are added regularly. IBM Developer is dedicated to helping you on your journey in innovating and modernizing your applications. As a part of our mission to help you, IBM Developer kicked off the Kubernetes with Red Hat OpenShift World Tour in October 2019. With more than 100 meetups in more than 20 countries, we’re taking this world tour to a new level: an all-digital, Kubernetes-focused coding challenge. Ready to challenge your knowledge and skills on Kubernetes, whether or not you have attended an event? This digital contest is for you.

SUSE/OpenSUSE: Reasons To Give OpenSUSE A Try and Move to Online Conferencing

  • Reasons To Give OpenSUSE A Try

    Probably the most special thing about openSUSE is YaST2: The complete control center capable of configuring everything on a Linux system. It comes by default on SUSE & openSUSE distributions. YaST2 is awesome because it contains a lot of options and functionalities.

  • SUSECON Digital – Everything You Hoped For (Except the Guinness)

    For nearly a decade, I have been very fortunate to lead the SUSECON team at SUSE. We have enjoyed double-digit attendance growth every year, and along the way we have made both fans and lifelong friends. Everyone who attends SUSECON comes away with great memories. When asked what the best things about the event were, they reply, “outstanding technical content, open access to subject matter experts, and a true feeling of community.” A few weeks ago, for reasons we all know too well, we were presented with a challenge: create an on-line experience that will deliver outstanding technical content, allow for open access to the people who create that content, and still maintain a feeling of community. Since that time, we have been hard at work to create a virtual SUSECON experience that will be as memorable as our live event.

  • Jitsi instance on meet.opensuse.org

    In the times of Covid-19 and the people staying at home it is an adventure to get the tools to work from home without missing the benefits of face-to-face meetings. There are a lot of solutions out in the wild. But one promising solution is Jitsi. Until now we used the instances provided by other people. But now we are able to introduce: Our own Jitsi instance It is based on openSUSE Leap 15.1 and uses docker containers to deploy Jitsi. The current security warnings were also considered, furthermore the setup uses secure LDAP and HTTPS.

Response to FUD: "Is Linux Secure?"

  • Decade of the RATs: Is Linux Secure?

    Just recently, LinuxSecurity published a feature article exploring the rise in attacks targeting Linux, their implications for Linux users and the conclusions that can be drawn about the security of the operating system based on this disheartening trend. Now, yet another frightening attack campaign exploiting Linux has come to light. In a new report, security researchers from BlackBerry reveal that Chinese state hackers have been successfully infiltrating critical Linux servers with little to no detection since 2012. The researchers identified a previously undocumented Linux malware toolset including two kernel-level rootkits and three backdoors. BlackBerry’s research has also linked this “decade of Chinese RATs” (remote access trojans - or programs that enable covert surveillance or provide threat actors with the ability to gain unauthorized access to a victim PC) to one of the largest Linux botnets ever discovered, concluding that the campaign - which has impacted a significant number of organizations - has been “highly profitable” and “the duration of the infections is lengthy”. The cross-platform aspect of these attacks is also particularly concerning, given the security challenges that have arisen as a result of the sudden increase in remote workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [...] Although Linux is becoming increasingly popular and mainstream due to the advantages it offers users including high levels of flexibility and security, the OS still holds a mere 1.71% of the global desktop operating system market share, compared to 77.1% for Windows. Initially - this may give the impression that attacks targeting Linux are relatively insignificant. What often gets overlooked is that Linux powers 75% of all web servers and major cloud service providers and 98% of the world’s most advanced supercomputers. BlackBerry’s report reinforces the importance of these persistent RAT infections by listing all of the organizations that use Linux, which include the US Department of Defense and most other US government agencies, Google, Amazon and Yahoo. Needless to say, the role that Linux - and the attacks against it - plays in most of our lives is pretty significant, whether we recognize it or not. Cornelius evaluates, "The machines running Linux are extraordinarily important devices but they are in the minority." Nevertheless, the security of Linux servers is a critical issue. [...] These attacks do; however, serve as a much-needed wakeup call for the security community that more needs to be done to protect Linux servers. BlackBerry’s report reveals that security solutions and defensive coverage available within Linux environments is “immature at best”. Endpoint protection, detection and response products are inadequately utilized by too many Linux users, and endpoint solutions available for Linux systems are often insufficient in combating advanced exploits. Cornelius evaluates: “Security products and services that support Linux, offerings that might detect and give us insight into a threat like this, are relatively lacking compared to other operating systems, and security research about APT use of Linux malware is also relatively sparse.”

  • How Chinese hackers exploited Linux servers undetected for eight years [Ed: Not only Linux]
  • Chinese hackers targeting Linux servers [Ed: Not "Linux" per se]
  • China-backed Hackers Attacked Linux Servers For A Decade: Report [Ed: Reading the same 'script]

Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show (TLLTS), Linux Headlines and FLOSS Weekly

  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 853

    librequest, icewm, drone repair, 3d printing

  • 2020-04-15 | Linux Headlines

    IBM unveils two new Linux-ready mainframe platforms, Inkscape is looking for testers ahead of its 1.0 release, and the Open Mainframe Project is helping reskill out-of-work developers to tackle the needs of legacy systems.

  • FLOSS Weekly 574: FLOSS News

    RIP John Conway and COVID-19 Open Source Applications This week on FLOSS Weekly, Randal Schwartz, Jonathan Bennett, and Dan Lynch talk about current news within the realm of open-source.

