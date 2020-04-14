IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: 'Cloud', Free Software, Fedora Social Hour and COBOL/Kubernetes Challenge How IBM’s New CEO Plans to Beat Microsoft, Amazon & Google in Cloud While IBM’s way behind its big cloud rivals in growth rates and perceived status, it can beat bigger and better-positioned cloud rivals Microsoft, Amazon and Google by “winning the architectural wars,” says new IBM CEO Arvind Krishna. In a recent interview with CNBC’s Jon Fortt, Krishna made the case that the deep-tech trio of Linux, containers and Kubernetes position IBM for victory in the Cloud Wars against its much larger and faster-growing competitors. Highlighting the range of cloud technologies IBM acquired in its $33-billion acquisition of Red Hat, Krishna said, “As people embark on this transformation to cloud, there is going to be an architectural war. And in that war, we believe the winning architecture is going to be Linux, containers and Kubernetes, which is part of Red Hat’s portfolio.” That’s a nice hand for the hybrid-cloud market, to be sure. But every single one of IBM’s well-heeled and well-regarded rivals can make the case that it sports a tech trio as good as or better than IBM’s. For comparison’s sake: in my Cloud Wars Top 10 rankings, Microsoft is #1, Amazon #2, Google #4, and IBM #7.

“The Open Source Way has proven itself as the leading way to develop software solutions” The modern world of software development is characterized by open source. Today, around 80 percent of IT stacks in companies worldwide are composed of open source software (OSS). Jan Wildeboer, EMEA open source evangelist at Red Hat, explains in our interview how this has come to be, and why it would be wise to increase this figure. And not only does he go into the definition of OSS, he also clarifies the differences between free and open source software. Lastly, he introduces the new “Culture-as-a-Service” concept that he is currently developing at Red Hat.

Come Socialize at the Fedora Social Hour! Our first few Fedora Social Hour events have proven to be pretty successful so we’re going to do it again! Tomorrow at 2300 UTC! (If this time isn’t friendly to your time zone, we’ll swap to an earlier time next week, alternating as we go.) We set up a Matrix room for Fedora Social Hour and we’ll use it as our home base each week to meet up and lay out what we’ll do. It could be an online game or other activity we take up in another window outside of Matrix. Come on by the Matrix room and hang out with us! [...] We will be hosting this social meetup on matrix.org! No need to download a client, although you’ll need to sign up for an account to participate if you do not already have one. You can view the chat before signing up to see if you want to participate. Do know that Riot.im is an open source client for matrix.org, which is an open source chat protocol (kind of like a next-gen IRC) ?

Terminal Talk interview: Rock-solid code with Captain COBOL One of IBM Distinguished Engineer Frank De Gilio’s favorite sayings is “I’m working on the whole bi-location thing, and as soon as I have it figured out, I’ll let you know.” That’s his way of saying it’s impossible to be in two places at the same time. Traveling all over the place, making sure all the right people know what’s new in IBM Z and how they can immediately put it to use is a rewarding task, but we needed a way to get the word out that would be easily accessible and hopefully a little fun. So Frank and I created the Terminal Talk podcast, and our first episode went out June 20, 2017. From the very beginning, we’ve sought to deliver straight mainframe talk for people who want to learn more about this wonderful platform. We seek out enthusiastic experts who can’t help but share their knowledge with a larger audience — and listenership has grown steadily, current reaching over a thousand listeners per episode.

Take the Build Smart on Kubernetes Challenge As Kubernetes continues to dominate the enterprise development space due to the growth of containers and microservices, are you feeling like you’re getting left behind? Or are you the leader in the pack that is forging new paths for your team? In either case, we’ve got the coding challenge for you. The Build Smart on Kubernetes Challenge will help you build applications and deploy containers with simplicity and security built in. Best part? You can win some cool prizes! The Kubernetes with Red Hat OpenShift World Tour is a series of hands-on workshops that empowers developers to innovate and ship faster with the leading hybrid cloud, enterprise container platform. Join us at a workshop in your region and get hands-on experience to build applications with speed, agility, and confidence. New workshop dates and regions are added regularly. IBM Developer is dedicated to helping you on your journey in innovating and modernizing your applications. As a part of our mission to help you, IBM Developer kicked off the Kubernetes with Red Hat OpenShift World Tour in October 2019. With more than 100 meetups in more than 20 countries, we’re taking this world tour to a new level: an all-digital, Kubernetes-focused coding challenge. Ready to challenge your knowledge and skills on Kubernetes, whether or not you have attended an event? This digital contest is for you.

SUSE/OpenSUSE: Reasons To Give OpenSUSE A Try and Move to Online Conferencing Reasons To Give OpenSUSE A Try Probably the most special thing about openSUSE is YaST2: The complete control center capable of configuring everything on a Linux system. It comes by default on SUSE & openSUSE distributions. YaST2 is awesome because it contains a lot of options and functionalities.

SUSECON Digital – Everything You Hoped For (Except the Guinness) For nearly a decade, I have been very fortunate to lead the SUSECON team at SUSE. We have enjoyed double-digit attendance growth every year, and along the way we have made both fans and lifelong friends. Everyone who attends SUSECON comes away with great memories. When asked what the best things about the event were, they reply, “outstanding technical content, open access to subject matter experts, and a true feeling of community.” A few weeks ago, for reasons we all know too well, we were presented with a challenge: create an on-line experience that will deliver outstanding technical content, allow for open access to the people who create that content, and still maintain a feeling of community. Since that time, we have been hard at work to create a virtual SUSECON experience that will be as memorable as our live event.

Jitsi instance on meet.opensuse.org In the times of Covid-19 and the people staying at home it is an adventure to get the tools to work from home without missing the benefits of face-to-face meetings. There are a lot of solutions out in the wild. But one promising solution is Jitsi. Until now we used the instances provided by other people. But now we are able to introduce: Our own Jitsi instance It is based on openSUSE Leap 15.1 and uses docker containers to deploy Jitsi. The current security warnings were also considered, furthermore the setup uses secure LDAP and HTTPS.