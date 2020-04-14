Python Programming
-
NLTK Trainer Updates
I’ve recently pushed some updates to nltk-trainer, so that it now supports Python 3.7 and NLTK 3.4.5 or greater. NLTK also just released version 3.5.
One significant change is that the default part of speech tagger is now the PerceptronTagger, originally written by Matthew Honnibal (author of spacy) before it was ported to NLTK.
-
Django Custom Tags in PyCharm Professional 2020.1
PyCharm started its life with Django support and our new release adds some useful improvements for Django coding. Let’s take a look at support for custom Django tags in PyCharm Professional 2020.1.
-
RMOTR Joins freeCodeCamp to Offer Data Analysis with Python Course
RMOTR is proud to partner with freeCodeCamp to release a brand new, free course, Data Analysis with Python.
This in-depth tutorial, led by RMOTR founder Santiago Basulto, is ideal for beginners and covers NumPy, Pandas, Matplotlib, Seaborn, and more.
Data Analysis has been around for a long time. Until a few years ago, however, it was practiced using closed, expensive, and limited tools like Excel or Tableau. Modern tools like Python, SQL, and other open libraries have since changed Data Analysis forever.
-
Montréal-Python 76 – Tonic Glacier
Montréal-Python 76, Tonic Glacier, is almost to our doors and we know you are just as enthusiasts as we are to hit COVID-19 hard with your mechanical keyboard. Here is where we are.
-
Building a Rule-based Chatbot in Python
Chatbots have become extremely popular in recent years and their use in the industry has skyrocketed. They have found a strong foothold in almost every task that requires text-based public dealing. They have become so critical in the support industry, for example, that almost 25% of all customer service operations are expected to use them by 2020.
In the first part of A Beginners Guide to Chatbots, we discussed what chatbots were, their rise to popularity and their use-cases in the industry. We also saw how the technology has evolved over the past 50 years.
In this second part of the series, we’ll be taking you through how to build a simple Rule-based chatbot in Python. Before we start with the tutorial, we need to understand the different types of chatbots and how they work.
-
Type Checking in Python
Type checking or hinting is a newer feature of Python that was added in Python 3.5. Type hinting is also known as type annotation. Type hinting is adding special syntax to functions and variable declarations that tell the developer what type the argument or variable is.
Python does not enforce the type hints. You can still change types at will in Python because of this. However some integrated development environments, such as PyCharm, support type hinting and will highlight typing errors. You can also use a tool called Mypy to check your typing for you. You will learn more about that tool later on in this article.
-
Sorting Algorithms in Python
Sorting is a basic building block that many other algorithms are built upon. It’s related to several exciting ideas that you’ll see throughout your programming career. Understanding how sorting algorithms in Python work behind the scenes is a fundamental step toward implementing correct and efficient algorithms that solve real-world problems.
-
Announcing The Startup Row Lineup At PyCon 2020
Each year since 2011, PyCon has reserved a special place for early-stage startups to show off what they're working on to the Python community.
As its name might suggest, Startup Row is a row of booths for startups at PyCon. Due to the ongoing global public health crisis, Startup Row, like the rest of PyCon 2020, has gone virtual.
Before we get started, a quick note: Even in the best of times, starting and running a startup is very challenging. Founders and early employees take on significant risk and expansive workloads to build something new and get it off the ground.
Obviously, these are not the best of times. Now more than ever, early-stage startups need support. If any of these companies seem neat to you, try their products. Get in touch with the teams. Give feedback. Work for them. Become a customer or refer them to people who might find their work interesting.
-
Facebook: Building the Future Together [Ed: PyCon proud to be controlled by surveillance and espionage firms. It did this for Microsoft before, so why not this too?]
We’re thrilled to have the support of Facebook as a PSF and PyCon Principal Sponsor for 2020!
Facebook would like to share with PyCon 2020 Online attendees how they are innovating ways for people to connect. Additionally, Facebook is investing in augmented and virtual reality and have released several category-defining technologies and experiences.
-
PyCon 2020 Online Launch!
We are pleased to present talks and tutorials by Russell Keith Magee, Marlene Mhangami, Eric Ma, and so many more under the PyCon 2020 YouTube channel! There will be new presentations and content added to the PyCon Online page weekly.
PyCon 2020 Online would not be possible without our sponsors. This year we are highlighting sponsors via the Virtual Expo Hall. If you are looking for a job or information about their tools and products, be sure to check it out!
-
