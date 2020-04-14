IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: 'Cloud', Free Software, Fedora Social Hour and COBOL/Kubernetes Challenge
While IBM’s way behind its big cloud rivals in growth rates and perceived status, it can beat bigger and better-positioned cloud rivals Microsoft, Amazon and Google by “winning the architectural wars,” says new IBM CEO Arvind Krishna.
In a recent interview with CNBC’s Jon Fortt, Krishna made the case that the deep-tech trio of Linux, containers and Kubernetes position IBM for victory in the Cloud Wars against its much larger and faster-growing competitors.
Highlighting the range of cloud technologies IBM acquired in its $33-billion acquisition of Red Hat, Krishna said, “As people embark on this transformation to cloud, there is going to be an architectural war. And in that war, we believe the winning architecture is going to be Linux, containers and Kubernetes, which is part of Red Hat’s portfolio.”
That’s a nice hand for the hybrid-cloud market, to be sure. But every single one of IBM’s well-heeled and well-regarded rivals can make the case that it sports a tech trio as good as or better than IBM’s. For comparison’s sake: in my Cloud Wars Top 10 rankings, Microsoft is #1, Amazon #2, Google #4, and IBM #7.
The modern world of software development is characterized by open source. Today, around 80 percent of IT stacks in companies worldwide are composed of open source software (OSS). Jan Wildeboer, EMEA open source evangelist at Red Hat, explains in our interview how this has come to be, and why it would be wise to increase this figure. And not only does he go into the definition of OSS, he also clarifies the differences between free and open source software. Lastly, he introduces the new “Culture-as-a-Service” concept that he is currently developing at Red Hat.
Our first few Fedora Social Hour events have proven to be pretty successful so we’re going to do it again! Tomorrow at 2300 UTC! (If this time isn’t friendly to your time zone, we’ll swap to an earlier time next week, alternating as we go.)
We set up a Matrix room for Fedora Social Hour and we’ll use it as our home base each week to meet up and lay out what we’ll do. It could be an online game or other activity we take up in another window outside of Matrix. Come on by the Matrix room and hang out with us!
[...]
We will be hosting this social meetup on matrix.org! No need to download a client, although you’ll need to sign up for an account to participate if you do not already have one. You can view the chat before signing up to see if you want to participate.
Do know that Riot.im is an open source client for matrix.org, which is an open source chat protocol (kind of like a next-gen IRC) ?
One of IBM Distinguished Engineer Frank De Gilio’s favorite sayings is “I’m working on the whole bi-location thing, and as soon as I have it figured out, I’ll let you know.” That’s his way of saying it’s impossible to be in two places at the same time. Traveling all over the place, making sure all the right people know what’s new in IBM Z and how they can immediately put it to use is a rewarding task, but we needed a way to get the word out that would be easily accessible and hopefully a little fun.
So Frank and I created the Terminal Talk podcast, and our first episode went out June 20, 2017. From the very beginning, we’ve sought to deliver straight mainframe talk for people who want to learn more about this wonderful platform. We seek out enthusiastic experts who can’t help but share their knowledge with a larger audience — and listenership has grown steadily, current reaching over a thousand listeners per episode.
As Kubernetes continues to dominate the enterprise development space due to the growth of containers and microservices, are you feeling like you’re getting left behind? Or are you the leader in the pack that is forging new paths for your team? In either case, we’ve got the coding challenge for you. The Build Smart on Kubernetes Challenge will help you build applications and deploy containers with simplicity and security built in. Best part? You can win some cool prizes!
The Kubernetes with Red Hat OpenShift World Tour is a series of hands-on workshops that empowers developers to innovate and ship faster with the leading hybrid cloud, enterprise container platform. Join us at a workshop in your region and get hands-on experience to build applications with speed, agility, and confidence. New workshop dates and regions are added regularly.
IBM Developer is dedicated to helping you on your journey in innovating and modernizing your applications. As a part of our mission to help you, IBM Developer kicked off the Kubernetes with Red Hat OpenShift World Tour in October 2019. With more than 100 meetups in more than 20 countries, we’re taking this world tour to a new level: an all-digital, Kubernetes-focused coding challenge. Ready to challenge your knowledge and skills on Kubernetes, whether or not you have attended an event? This digital contest is for you.
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Reasons To Give OpenSUSE A Try and Move to Online Conferencing
Probably the most special thing about openSUSE is YaST2: The complete control center capable of configuring everything on a Linux system. It comes by default on SUSE & openSUSE distributions. YaST2 is awesome because it contains a lot of options and functionalities.
For nearly a decade, I have been very fortunate to lead the SUSECON team at SUSE. We have enjoyed double-digit attendance growth every year, and along the way we have made both fans and lifelong friends. Everyone who attends SUSECON comes away with great memories. When asked what the best things about the event were, they reply, “outstanding technical content, open access to subject matter experts, and a true feeling of community.”
A few weeks ago, for reasons we all know too well, we were presented with a challenge: create an on-line experience that will deliver outstanding technical content, allow for open access to the people who create that content, and still maintain a feeling of community. Since that time, we have been hard at work to create a virtual SUSECON experience that will be as memorable as our live event.
In the times of Covid-19 and the people staying at home it is an adventure to get the tools to work from home without missing the benefits of face-to-face meetings.
There are a lot of solutions out in the wild. But one promising solution is Jitsi. Until now we used the instances provided by other people.
But now we are able to introduce:
Our own Jitsi instance
It is based on openSUSE Leap 15.1 and uses docker containers to deploy Jitsi. The current security warnings were also considered, furthermore the setup uses secure LDAP and HTTPS.
Response to FUD: "Is Linux Secure?"
Just recently, LinuxSecurity published a feature article exploring the rise in attacks targeting Linux, their implications for Linux users and the conclusions that can be drawn about the security of the operating system based on this disheartening trend. Now, yet another frightening attack campaign exploiting Linux has come to light.
In a new report, security researchers from BlackBerry reveal that Chinese state hackers have been successfully infiltrating critical Linux servers with little to no detection since 2012. The researchers identified a previously undocumented Linux malware toolset including two kernel-level rootkits and three backdoors. BlackBerry’s research has also linked this “decade of Chinese RATs” (remote access trojans - or programs that enable covert surveillance or provide threat actors with the ability to gain unauthorized access to a victim PC) to one of the largest Linux botnets ever discovered, concluding that the campaign - which has impacted a significant number of organizations - has been “highly profitable” and “the duration of the infections is lengthy”. The cross-platform aspect of these attacks is also particularly concerning, given the security challenges that have arisen as a result of the sudden increase in remote workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
[...]
Although Linux is becoming increasingly popular and mainstream due to the advantages it offers users including high levels of flexibility and security, the OS still holds a mere 1.71% of the global desktop operating system market share, compared to 77.1% for Windows. Initially - this may give the impression that attacks targeting Linux are relatively insignificant. What often gets overlooked is that Linux powers 75% of all web servers and major cloud service providers and 98% of the world’s most advanced supercomputers. BlackBerry’s report reinforces the importance of these persistent RAT infections by listing all of the organizations that use Linux, which include the US Department of Defense and most other US government agencies, Google, Amazon and Yahoo. Needless to say, the role that Linux - and the attacks against it - plays in most of our lives is pretty significant, whether we recognize it or not. Cornelius evaluates, "The machines running Linux are extraordinarily important devices but they are in the minority." Nevertheless, the security of Linux servers is a critical issue.
[...]
These attacks do; however, serve as a much-needed wakeup call for the security community that more needs to be done to protect Linux servers. BlackBerry’s report reveals that security solutions and defensive coverage available within Linux environments is “immature at best”. Endpoint protection, detection and response products are inadequately utilized by too many Linux users, and endpoint solutions available for Linux systems are often insufficient in combating advanced exploits. Cornelius evaluates: “Security products and services that support Linux, offerings that might detect and give us insight into a threat like this, are relatively lacking compared to other operating systems, and security research about APT use of Linux malware is also relatively sparse.”
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show (TLLTS), Linux Headlines and FLOSS Weekly
librequest, icewm, drone repair, 3d printing
IBM unveils two new Linux-ready mainframe platforms, Inkscape is looking for testers ahead of its 1.0 release, and the Open Mainframe Project is helping reskill out-of-work developers to tackle the needs of legacy systems.
RIP John Conway and COVID-19 Open Source Applications
This week on FLOSS Weekly, Randal Schwartz, Jonathan Bennett, and Dan Lynch talk about current news within the realm of open-source.
