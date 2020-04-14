YARC Case Can House a Raspberry Pi Board with one HAT Expansion Board and Up to 3 Hard Drives (Crowdfunding)
There are plenty of enclosures for Raspberry Pi board and other compact x86 or Arm Linux SBCs, but many projects require expansion boards and it’s not always possible to use an off-the-shelf case.
That’s with that in mind that Stefano Zorzi and other enthusiasts have created YARC (Yes, Another Raspberry Case), a hexagonal case that supports the most popular single board computers, even when an add-on board – such as a Raspberry Pi HAT – is attached to the board. There’s enough space for up to three 2.5″ hard drives.
Your Librem 5 is Calling
Out of the box, the Librem 5 is able to handle a wide range of tasks. Here is the list of apps expected to ship with the next batch (Dogwood)
We recently put together a small video demonstrating calling as well as the other default apps. The audio in this video was captured from a mic while the Chestnut batch Librem 5 was in speakerphone.
Canonical on MAAS
-
MAAS is built to manage machines, including the operating systems on those machines. Enlistment and commissioning are features that make it easier to start managing a machine – as long as that machine has been configured to netboot. Enlistment enables users to simply connect a machine, configure the firmware properly, and power it on so that MAAS can find it and add it.
Enlistment happens when MAAS starts; it reaches out on connected subnets to locate any nodes – that is, devices and machines – that reside on those subnets. MAAS finds a machine that’s configured to netboot (e.g., via PXE), boots that machine into Ubuntu, and then sends cloud-init user data which runs standard (i.e., built-in) commissioning scripts. The machine actually adds itself over the MAAS API, and then requests permission to send commissioning data.
Since MAAS doesn’t know whether you might intend to actually include these discovered machines in your cloud configuration, it won’t automatically take them over, but it will read them to get an idea how they’re set up. MAAS then presents these machines to you with a MAAS state of “New.” This allows you to examine them and decide whether or not you want MAAS to manage them.
-
Heya, I’m Lilyana (Лиляна)!
I’m a senior UX designer and have been working primarily on MAAS since I joined Canonical two years ago. I love solving complex problems and learning more about the fascinating technology that drives the digital world.
Before Canonical, I worked in an education technology start-up, working towards making the lives of everyone working in schools in the UK easier. I, similarly to Zihe whose profile you might have read in our update two weeks ago, graduated with an MSc in Human-Computer Interactions with Ergonomics from UCL and have a BSc in Computer Science from the University of York.
Outside of work, I’m a devoted gym-goer and I love modern art and live music, thankfully all of those are within easy reach of our lovely London office! (And in this time of quarantine – even more easily available online haha!)
Security Leftovers
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (git, graphicsmagick, php-horde-data, and php-horde-trean), Mageia (apache, gnutls, golang, krb5-appl, libssh, libvncserver, mediawiki, thunderbird, tor, and wireshark), openSUSE (chromium, nagios, and thunderbird), Oracle (kernel and krb5-appl), Red Hat (elfutils, kernel, nss-softokn, ntp, procps-ng, and python), Scientific Linux (firefox), Slackware (git), SUSE (git and ruby2.5), and Ubuntu (git).
-
Microsoft today released updates to fix 113 security vulnerabilities in its various Windows operating systems and related software. Those include at least three flaws that are actively being exploited, as well as two others which were publicly detailed prior to today, potentially giving attackers a head start in figuring out how to exploit the bugs.
-
Top 5 Open-Source Serverless Security Tools [Ed: This title is misleading; these are proprietary software tools from companies that mostly demonise FOSS]
In the last few years, serverless architecture has gained popularity to accelerate the development of applications. A serverless infrastructure has several advantages, such as supporting quick scalability, improving developers’ productivity, decreasing operational cost, and enhancing user experiences across various geolocation. This allows one to focus more on development and other core businesses, than managing infrastructure maintenance.
However, there are numerous security risks like broken authentication, insecure serverless deployment, etc. that can hinder user experience. Consequently, one needs to continuously monitor the security through the development lifecycle to eliminate the vulnerabilities before delivering it in the market.
Recent comments
32 min 57 sec ago
35 min 27 sec ago
45 min 11 sec ago
7 hours 26 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
16 hours 49 min ago
21 hours 10 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago