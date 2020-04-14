The Document Foundation announces the availability of LibreOffice 6.4.3, the 3rd minor release of the LibreOffice 6.4 family, targeted at technology enthusiasts and power users. LibreOffice 6.4.3 includes several bug fixes and improvements to document compatibility. LibreOffice 6.4.3 represents the bleeding edge in term of features for open source office suites, and as such is not optimized for enterprise class deployments, where features are less important than robustness.…

F1 2020 announced for release on July 10 with Google Stadia support While we don't yet know if the F1 series will make a return to the Linux desktop, it's at least confirmed that the new F1 2020 will be released on Google Stadia so you can stream it. Previously, Feral Interactive ported F1 2015 and F1 2017 to Linux (no F1 2016 due to low sales) but they then skipped 2018 / 2019 and we've heard nothing from them yet about F1 2020. With Stadia now being open to anyone with two months free Pro, taking into account supported countries, more Linux gamers will be able to play F1.

Challenging turn-based open world RPG 'Stoneshard' has a huge update Looking over the vast changelog there's a lot that sounds fun. There's a new boss, two entirely new skill trees for your character to progress through, save slots (hooray!), you can now rob graves, new animals, all animals now have a dedicated meat, a new fast travel system to go between villages, two new hidden quests, three new points of interest and lots of new dialogue. There's even a whole new type of dungeon to explore!

Top-down content-filled 2D racer 'Ultimate Racing 2D' now has Linux support Developer Applimazing has announced that their 2D racer, Ultimate Racing 2D, has added Linux support. The developer said the idea for Ultimate Racing 2D came about back in 2016, when they wanted to make an extended version of the mobile game Formula Racing 2D. They said that while "there were many 3D racing games with a wide variety of racing disciplines, this was not the case for 2D racing games" so they set out to make what they thought would be the ultimate top-down 2D racer. Seems like they did quite well, with a "Very Positive" rating on Steam and it's highly rated on mobile too.

Open-world vehicle building adventure 'TerraTech' free to play until April 21 British indie team Payload Studios have put their Linux game, TerraTech, up on a long Steam Free Weekend so you can download and play for free now until April 21. Releasing in full back in 2018, this open-world creative vehicle building and adventure game can be a huge amount of fun. There's a couple different game modes including a a single-player and co-op campaign, creative building mode, online death-match and more. Through a mix of crafting, combat and exploration you gather an assortment of blocks to snap together to create cars, tanks and planes and whatever else you can make move.

Riot Games, maker of League of Legends, installs rootkit with their new hit game Valorant If an application from a Chinese company installed a kernel driver onto your system with complete access to your computer, but they pinky-promised not to abuse this access and power, would you install the application? Well, if you’re interested in Riot Games’ new hit game Valorant, that’s exactly the question you’re going to have to answer. Riot Games, the company behind one of the most popular games in the world, League of Legends, recently starting publicly beta testing their new game, Valorant. Two months ago, the company penned a rather condescending blog post detailing their future anti-cheat technology, which would include a Windows kernel driver (running in ring 0, in x86 parlance). Valorant is their first game using this kernel driver, and as it turns out, this kernel driver starts at boot, and due to its very nature has full system access, even when you’re not running Valorant. According to Riot Games, we just have to trust them on their blue eyes that their kernel driver is fully secure and won’t be exploited by malicious third parties, and that the company won’t use it to spy on people or otherwise violate their privacy. Riot states on Reddit that “multiple external security research teams” have reviewed the driver, but as far as I can tell, these reviews have not been published for public vetting. What we’re dealing with here is a rootkit, a method more and more anti-cheat systems are employing in the fight against cheating. The argument is that game developers need full, complete, and total access to your system in order to prevent you from cheating, and a kernel driver is how they do it.