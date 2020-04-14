Programming: Remote Work, GCC, 12 Habits of Highly Effective Software Developers and Blend2D
How I've adjusted my work-from-home habits
I've been a remote worker during various chapters in my career, and have tried to carry those lessons into each new remote work experience. At the end of last year, I switched to a job that lets me work from home. Fast forward to the COVID-19 outbreak; even though I was no WFH novice, I found myself having to adapt just like the many other workers who've been suddenly thrust into remote work.
In hopes of easing that transition, here are some healthy remote work habits to adapt during a pandemic.
GCC's libstdc++ Continues Landing C++20 Changes Around The Spaceship Operator
The GCC compiler's libstdc++ library has continued receiving more last minute C++20 work.
In particular, in recent days Red Hat's Jonathan Wakely has been merging more C++ standard library changes needed around C++20's spaceship operator and in particular the modifications laid out by p1614r2, better known as "The Mothership has Landed" with the changes to the C++ standard library around the new operator.
The 12 Habits of Highly Effective Software Developers
I’ve worked with many software developers, some of them fresh out of college, others seasoned professionals. This article lists some of the traits these people seem to have in common.
Blend2D For 2D Rendering Now Has Multi-Threaded Support
Blend2D, a software-based 2D renderer with JIT pipeline construction with aims to be a high performance vector graphics engine, is now faster thanks to multi-threading.
A new Blend2D beta release is out today that increases its performance potential thanks to now supporting up to 32 threads for multi-threading. Blend2D continues to aim to compete (and outperform) the likes of Cairo, SKIA, Qt, and other 2D rendering libraries.
