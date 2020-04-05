Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 16th of April 2020 02:07:36 PM
Misc
  • Learning to love systemd

    systemd—yes, all lower-case, even at the beginning of a sentence—is the modern replacement for init and SystemV init scripts. It is also much more.

    Like most sysadmins, when I think of the init program and SystemV, I think of Linux startup and shutdown and not really much else, like managing services once they are up and running. Like init, systemd is the mother of all processes, and it is responsible for bringing the Linux host up to a state in which productive work can be done. Some of the functions assumed by systemd, which is far more extensive than the old init program, are to manage many aspects of a running Linux host, including mounting filesystems, managing hardware, handling timers, and starting and managing the system services that are required to have a productive Linux host.

    This series of articles, which is based in part on excerpts from my three-volume Linux training course, Using and administering Linux: zero to sysadmin, explores systemd's functions both at startup and beginning after startup finishes.

  • Craig Small: WordPress 5.4

    Debian packages for WordPress version 5.4 will be uploaded shortly. I’m just going through the install testing now.

    One problem I have noticed is, at least for my setup, there is an issue with network updates. The problem is that WordPress will ask me if I want to update the network sites, I say yes and get a SSL error.

    After lots of debugging, the problem is that the fsockopen option to use SNI is turned off for network updates. My sites need SNI so without this they just bomb out with a SSL handshake error.

    I’m not sure what the real fix is, but my work-around was to temporary set the SNI in the fsockopen transport while doing the site updates.

  • Open source, open science: the coronavirus crisis is when openness comes into its own

    Open source figures frequently on this blog. That’s in part because Private Internet Access is a long-time supporter of free software, and is in the process of open-sourcing its own software. But more generally, privacy is deeply bound up with open source, for reasons a recent post explained. The importance of open source in the context of privacy is underlined by developments in the fast-moving world of the coronavirus pandemic. Many governments want to use smartphone apps to help trace people who have been in close proximity to those infected with Covid-19. That’s a laudable intention, but privacy organizations are rightly worried that this new form of surveillance might become a permanent addition to the authorities’ toolkit for controlling citizens. Hence a new emphasis on building privacy safeguards into such tracing apps from the start. One essential prerequisite for that is releasing the code as open source. Closed-source software cannot be trusted, which means that “black box” tracing apps need to be viewed with suspicion and avoided.

  • This Week in Glean: How Much Does That Data Cost?

    I’ve written before about data, but never tackled the business perspective. To a business, what is data? It could be considered an asset, I suppose: a tool, like a printer, to make your business more efficient.

    But like that printer and other assets, data has a cost. We can quite easily look up how much it costs to store arbitrary data on AWS (less than 2.3 cents USD per GB per month) but that only provides the cost of the data at rest. It doesn’t consider what it took for the data to get there or how much it costs to be useful once it’s stored.

    So let’s imagine that you come across a decision that can only be made with data. You’ve tried your best to do without it, but you really do need to know how many Live Bookmarks there are per Firefox profile… maybe it’s in wide use and we should assign someone to spruce it up. Maybe almost no one uses it and so Live Bookmarks should be removed and instead become a feature provided by extensions.

  • Design Sprinting During Trying Times: Thinking Through Firefox for iOS and Private Browsing

    Eight people from the Firefox for iOS team spent four days last week in a Google Ventures-style, remote design sprint. The team was inspired to gather for a sprint by existing Firefox user research about privacy and mobile devices and some business challenges that Firefox for iOS is facing.

    In many ways, the sprint was traditional in its format. The two-year goal we set for the sprint was for Firefox to be the iOS browser people choose first for privacy.

»

Linux Foundation

  • Video: Kubernetes v1.18.0 – Linux Foundation Training Course Content Updated
  • Dragonfly Brings Peer-to-Peer Image Sharing to Kubernetes

    Dragonfly, a peer-to-peer image and file-sharing technology developed by Alibaba Cloud, is now an incubation-level hosted project of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. The software provides a way to quickly distribute images across large cloud native deployments, eliminating the dependency on a single registry to distribute all the copies of an image. “Dragonfly is one of the backbone technologies for container platforms within Alibaba’s ecosystem, supporting billions of application deliveries each year, and in use by many enterprise customers around the world,” said Li Yi, Alibaba senior staff engineer said, in a statement. Alibaba Cloud created Dragonfly in 2015, originally to ease file distribution. By 2017, when it was adopted to share containers within Kubernetes environments, it was being used by the Chinese cloud service to share 3.4PB each month. It was originally accepted into the CNCF Sandbox program in October 2018.

  • Linux Foundation Executive to Give Keynote Webinar on Momentum, Direction of Open Source Networking & Edge

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, will host a keynote webinar — “The State of Open Source Networking & Edge” — featuring Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, & IOT. The webinar takes place April 30 at 9:00 AM PT and is open to anyone interested in attending. Hosted by LF Networking (LFN) and LF Edge, the webinar serves as a virtual update on the current state of the open networking and edge landscapes. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Open Networking & Edge Summit (ONES) North America, which was initially scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, Calif. later this month, has been rescheduled to September 28-29. However, the important work of the ecosystem continues and it’s time for an update on that progress. “We are all learning to adapt and be more nimble than ever before,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, the Linux Foundation. “While we aren’t able to meet face to face with our communities physically, we continue to accelerate community collaboration and momentum while evolving critical industry initiatives that impact how the world accesses information. Please join us April 30 to hear how open networking and edge communities are moving the needle.”

  • What the Administration is Missing About Huawei and 5G

    A few weeks ago it seemed likely that the US Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”), would issue new guidance that might free standards setting organizations (SSOs) from the difficult position they have found themselves in for almost a year. But that didn’t happen. Instead, most SSOs have concluded that they still cannot allow Huawei and its affiliated companies to return to the working groups that are creating the essential standards that will make the roll-out of 5G networks become possible. How much does that matter in the context of the overall U.S.-Chinese confrontation? The answer is a great deal, as continuing to bar Huawei and other Chinese telecom giants from standards development may weaponize the patent portfolios of those companies in a way that could prove disastrous for the U.S. and other Western nations. First, some background for those that have not been monitoring this story. On May 16, 2019, BIS added Huawei, the dominant 5G telecommunications company, and scores of its affiliated companies to its “Entity List.” The purpose of that list is to place US companies on notice of companies that the government has determined might use such technology to the competitive disadvantage of US industry. The Trump (and prior U.S. administrations) have for years asserted that China has pressured U.S. companies to share their most valuable technologies in order to gain access to Chinese markets, and also that Chinese companies (and perhaps government agents) have repeatedly hacked into the servers of U.S. companies to steal valuable trade secrets, including the complete designs of stealth aircraft). The addition of Huawei to the BIS list was therefore not a surprise (and, in fact, ZTE, another Chinese telecommunications firm had previously been added to the list), in particular due to a separate but unrelated concern: that Huawei might embed “back doors” or other vulnerabilities into its 5G networks. Once so embedded, the Chinese government might force Huawei to provide the digital keys, as it were, to those backdoors, thereby enabling the Chinese government to monitor the voice and data communications of the world.

Programming: Remote Work, GCC, 12 Habits of Highly Effective Software Developers and Blend2D

  • How I've adjusted my work-from-home habits

    I've been a remote worker during various chapters in my career, and have tried to carry those lessons into each new remote work experience. At the end of last year, I switched to a job that lets me work from home. Fast forward to the COVID-19 outbreak; even though I was no WFH novice, I found myself having to adapt just like the many other workers who've been suddenly thrust into remote work. In hopes of easing that transition, here are some healthy remote work habits to adapt during a pandemic.

  • GCC's libstdc++ Continues Landing C++20 Changes Around The Spaceship Operator

    The GCC compiler's libstdc++ library has continued receiving more last minute C++20 work. In particular, in recent days Red Hat's Jonathan Wakely has been merging more C++ standard library changes needed around C++20's spaceship operator and in particular the modifications laid out by p1614r2, better known as "The Mothership has Landed" with the changes to the C++ standard library around the new operator.

  • The 12 Habits of Highly Effective Software Developers

    I’ve worked with many software developers, some of them fresh out of college, others seasoned professionals. This article lists some of the traits these people seem to have in common.

  • Blend2D For 2D Rendering Now Has Multi-Threaded Support

    Blend2D, a software-based 2D renderer with JIT pipeline construction with aims to be a high performance vector graphics engine, is now faster thanks to multi-threading. A new Blend2D beta release is out today that increases its performance potential thanks to now supporting up to 32 threads for multi-threading. Blend2D continues to aim to compete (and outperform) the likes of Cairo, SKIA, Qt, and other 2D rendering libraries.

Free Hardware Designs and GNU/Linux Devices

  • Raspberry Pi puts the heart back in mid-noughties nostalgia tech
  • Open Source or Closed? For (Some) Tech, It Really Doesn’t Matter [Ed: This overlooks ethical and practical aspects for economic ones]

    Adrian Bowyer developed the first RepRap in 2005 at the University of Bath. He wanted others to iterate on his work, improving it and taking it in other directions. This sense of evolution is firmly entrenched in the RepRap community with early printers named after biologists (e.g., Darwin, Mendel). These early printers eventually evolved into hundreds of different, functioning designs as designers around the world altered and improved the designs that came before. Several prominent 3D printing firms have their roots in the RepRap project, including Makerbot, Ultimaker and Prusa Research. Personally, it was a real treat to interview Dr. Bowyer as part of this project. [...] Fortunately for me, the RepRap community had a historian of sorts, keeping track of new RepRaps in the RepRap Family Database. I first noticed a family tree that was developed using this data, which was a bit of an ‘aha’ moment for me in terms of realizing what I might be able to do with this data. I was able to couple this database with data on market diffusion and product ratings from a different source (3D Hubs) to enable this study.

  • Open-Source Medical Hardware: What You Should Know and What You Can Do

    Globally, people are trying to help fill the medical supply gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through open-source medical hardware. It’s a heartwarming display of global ingenuity, innovation, and collaboration. In this post, we answer your questions about open-source medical hardware and provide some insight into what you can do to help.

  • NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SoM Launched for $459, Third-Party Carrier Boards & Edge Computers Available

    NVIDIA announced the Jetson Xavier NX system-on-module last November with an NVIDIA Xavier SOC with 6 NVIDIA Carmel Arm v8.2 cores, a 384-core NVIDIA Volta GPU and two NVDLA deep learning accelerators for a combined 21 TOPS at 15 Watts. The 69.6 x 45 mm module also includes 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and a 16GB eMMC flash with a 260-pin SO-DIMM providing various I/Os from PCIe to MIPI CSI and display interfaces such as HDMI and eDP. NVIDIA expected the module to be “available in March for $399 to companies looking to create high-volume production edge systems”, and at the time I thought it would be hard to purchase for simple mortals, but the company just sent an email announcing the launch of the module and it’s now listed for $459 on Arrow Electronics with no stock and a 16 weeks lead time.

  • jet capsule reveals multifunctional 'linux' vehicle for water, land + sky mobility

    founder of jet capsule, pierpaolo lazzarini has designed the ‘linux’ vehicle, naming it after the widely known open source software. after partnering with dubai based company, architaly, the designer came up with the sustainable capsule concept that can upgrade and adapt to specific mobility needs.

today's howtos

