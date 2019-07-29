System76 and Red Hat on How to Work Remotely The Nerd’s Guide to Working From Home Pandemics are distracting. Like a rock in your shoe, the very presence of a pandemic acts as an ever-present obstacle to focus—and that’s okay. Don’t shame yourself for not being as productive as you were a month ago, and don’t panic. Check in on pandemic updates daily for a clear picture of reality. The certainty of data will ease your mind and prepare you for the long haul. [...] Part of what’s so isolating about working from home is the absence of office culture. Stay connected on Jitsi, a free and open source tool for video conferencing and messaging. It also comes recommended by our Customer Happiness Team! Invite your co-workers to an online work session and banter-filled conversation. Just make sure you mute them if you plan on taking any calls.

Remote work tips and strategies from Red Hatters As the world adjusts to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many workers are being asked or told to isolate themselves and work from home, if at all possible. For members of the Red Hat Open Source Program Office, and indeed, many of our colleagues within Red Hat, this is not a new working environment. Indeed, many free and open source software projects are often created in distributed online environments, where contributors are often located in homes, schools, and offices around the world. To help those of you who may be new to this whole work-from-home thing, here are some successful strategies that have served many Red Hatters well as remote employees. Recognizing that these are not remotely normal conditions in the world now, this post will also outline specific strategies for those coping with social distancing measures in their own homes.

Remote leadership: How to provide support for distributed teams If your team typically works in an office setting, they may struggle to communicate and collaborate effectively when switching to distributed work. This may be especially felt in the situation we're faced with today, where there was little time for a gradual transition. As a leader, you can help by setting expectations and creating structure around communication. This doesn't mean dictating exactly how and when teams will communicate. One way you might help is by facilitating a conversation with teams and helping define "official" channels and practices to help them communicate effectively with one another and with other groups inside the organization. This might be setting expectations around using a particular chat system for the entire team, or establishing regular stand-ups, or status updates via email. A lot of this depends on the culture of your workforce and their work. The particulars are up to you, and your team, but the important thing is to figure this out early and set up structure and adjust as necessary. Are 1:1 or team meetings weekly? Maybe bump that up to daily, or a few times per week as necessary. Maybe this means being more present on your company's chat system for quick, informal communication. When people are dealing with a great deal of uncertainty, helping to establish clear frameworks for communication and generally helping to create more stability can help people feel more comfortable and grounded.

Python Development Custom PyQt5/PySide2 PasswordEdit field with Show/Hide toggle When building applications which require a password (or some other secret) from a user you should use fields that hide the input. This prevents shoulder surfing passers by from being able to read off the user's secret and gain access to accounts.

Consistent Onboarding - Building SaaS #52 In this episode, we glued together some of the onboarding steps. I added data validation so that future steps depend on data existing from previous steps. Then we added page messaging to direct users to a proper page. We reviewed the way that the form validates certain data from the form submission so that data is kept safe between users. I showed how I switched from the model and fields attributes of CreateView to a form_class containing the form that does the necessary validation.

How to port 100,000 lines of Python 2 to Python 3 Last summer I led the conversion of a 77KLOC Python 2 web application to Python 3, and that was my guide. First, we did the Stage 1 conversion, which makes the whole codebase compatible with Python 2 and Python 3. As the docs say, “the goal for this stage is to create most of the diff for the entire porting process, but without introducing any bugs.” (Note that this doesn’t mean the result works in Python 3; it probably won’t. But syntax and library issues are taken care of, and nothing is broken for Python 2.) Then we did Stage 2; the end result of that is “Python 3-style code that [also] runs on Python 2 with the help of the appropriate builtins and utilities in future.”

Python Docstrings In this tutorial, we will learn about Python docstrings. More specifically, we will learn how and why docstrings are used with the help of examples. Python docstrings are the string literals that appear right after the definition of a function, method, class, or module. Let's take an example.

Stefan Behnel: My responses to a Cython dev interview I recently received a request for an online interview by Jonathan Ruiz, a CS student in Berlin. He's implementing graph algorithms as part of his final Bachelor thesis, and was evaluating and using Cython to get performance improvements. During his work, he thought it'd be nice to get some comments from a Cython core dev and sent me a couple of questions. Here's what I answered.