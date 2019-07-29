I’m pleased to announce the immediate availability of Plasma Browser Integration version 1.7.5 on the Chrome Web Store as well as Firefox Add-Ons page. I hope you’re all safe and well in these odd times. As you can tell from the version number this is a little more than just a maintenance release. It comes with an assortment of important bug fixes, refinements, and translation updates. Plasma Browser Integration bridges the gap between your browser and the Plasma desktop. It lets you share links, find browser tabs in KRunner, monitor download progress in the notification center, and control music and video playback anytime from within Plasma, or even from your phone using KDE Connect!

One of the unique features that distinguishes the upcoming version of Linux distribution Pop!_OS from its Ubuntu 20.04 peers is a nifty feature called Auto-Tiling. If you’ve been tempted by the functionality of tiling window managers like i3 but are hesitant to go down that rabbit hole because of the complexity, System76 has a solution. And they’re baking it right into the GNOME desktop. Window auto-tiling is a new feature inside of Pop Shell, and its sole purpose is maximizing your screen real estate without the complexity of using a dedicated tiling window manager. I have a 49-inch, 3840 x 1080 Ultrawide so I’m definitely the target audience here! And yep, it supports multiple monitors.

AMD: Linux audio, AMDVLK, Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) Linux Seeing Fixes For AMD TRX40 Motherboard Audio Issues Various patches are pending for improving the Linux support for onboard audio with motherboard sporting the AMD TRX40 chipset for 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper systems. There are a number of known issues at present affecting the integrated audio on numerous TRX40 motherboards including the likes of the MSI TRX40 Creator, ASUS ROG STRIX, ASUS ROG Zenith II, Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Pro, and others.

AMDVLK 2020.Q2.1 Released With AMD Renoir Support AMD released today their first update of the quarter for their open-source AMDVLK Vulkan Linux driver. AMDVLK 2020.Q2.1 is now available for this Vulkan driver derived from their official cross-platform Vulkan driver sources. The notable addition with the 2020.Q2.1 update is initial support for Renoir hardware with the Ryzen 4000 series laptops now shipping. Renoir hardware has 7nm Zen 2 processors with Vega graphics that should now be playing well under AMDVLK paired with a new enough Linux kernel. I am still working on getting my hands on a Renoir laptop but availability has been quite limited to date.

AMD and DockYard join Academy Software Foundation The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF), a collaborative effort to advance open source software development in the motion picture and media industries, a neutral forum for open source software development in the motion picture and media industries, today announced that AMD has joined the Foundation as a Premier member and DockYard as a General member. The Academy Software Foundation also announced today that Open Shading Language (OSL) has joined as the Foundation’s sixth hosted project. Initially developed by Sony Pictures Imageworks, Open Shading Language is the de facto standard shading language for VFX and animation and was recognized with an Academy Scientific and Technical Award in 2017. You can read the announcement here: Open Shading Language Joins Academy Software Foundation.

Open Shading Language Becomes Sixth Academy Software Foundation Project The Academy Software Foundation will maintain and further develop the project with oversight provided by a technical steering committee. All newly accepted projects, including Open Shading Language, start in incubation while they work to meet the high standards of the Academy Software Foundation and later graduate to full adoption. This allows the Academy Software Foundation to consider and support projects at different levels of maturity and industry adoption, as long as they align with the Foundation's mission to increase the quality and quantity of contributions to the content creation industry's open source software base.