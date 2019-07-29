Watch How Window Auto-Tiling Works In Pop OS 20.04
One of the unique features that distinguishes the upcoming version of Linux distribution Pop!_OS from its Ubuntu 20.04 peers is a nifty feature called Auto-Tiling. If you’ve been tempted by the functionality of tiling window managers like i3 but are hesitant to go down that rabbit hole because of the complexity, System76 has a solution. And they’re baking it right into the GNOME desktop.
Window auto-tiling is a new feature inside of Pop Shell, and its sole purpose is maximizing your screen real estate without the complexity of using a dedicated tiling window manager.
I have a 49-inch, 3840 x 1080 Ultrawide so I’m definitely the target audience here! And yep, it supports multiple monitors.
