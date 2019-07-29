Watch How Window Auto-Tiling Works In Pop OS 20.04
One of the unique features that distinguishes the upcoming version of Linux distribution Pop!_OS from its Ubuntu 20.04 peers is a nifty feature called Auto-Tiling. If you’ve been tempted by the functionality of tiling window managers like i3 but are hesitant to go down that rabbit hole because of the complexity, System76 has a solution. And they’re baking it right into the GNOME desktop.
Window auto-tiling is a new feature inside of Pop Shell, and its sole purpose is maximizing your screen real estate without the complexity of using a dedicated tiling window manager.
I have a 49-inch, 3840 x 1080 Ultrawide so I’m definitely the target audience here! And yep, it supports multiple monitors.
Plasma Browser Integration 1.7.5
I’m pleased to announce the immediate availability of Plasma Browser Integration version 1.7.5 on the Chrome Web Store as well as Firefox Add-Ons page. I hope you’re all safe and well in these odd times. As you can tell from the version number this is a little more than just a maintenance release. It comes with an assortment of important bug fixes, refinements, and translation updates.
Plasma Browser Integration bridges the gap between your browser and the Plasma desktop. It lets you share links, find browser tabs in KRunner, monitor download progress in the notification center, and control music and video playback anytime from within Plasma, or even from your phone using KDE Connect!
AMD: Linux audio, AMDVLK, Academy Software Foundation (ASWF)
Various patches are pending for improving the Linux support for onboard audio with motherboard sporting the AMD TRX40 chipset for 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper systems.
There are a number of known issues at present affecting the integrated audio on numerous TRX40 motherboards including the likes of the MSI TRX40 Creator, ASUS ROG STRIX, ASUS ROG Zenith II, Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Pro, and others.
AMD released today their first update of the quarter for their open-source AMDVLK Vulkan Linux driver.
AMDVLK 2020.Q2.1 is now available for this Vulkan driver derived from their official cross-platform Vulkan driver sources. The notable addition with the 2020.Q2.1 update is initial support for Renoir hardware with the Ryzen 4000 series laptops now shipping. Renoir hardware has 7nm Zen 2 processors with Vega graphics that should now be playing well under AMDVLK paired with a new enough Linux kernel. I am still working on getting my hands on a Renoir laptop but availability has been quite limited to date.
The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF), a collaborative effort to advance open source software development in the motion picture and media industries, a neutral forum for open source software development in the motion picture and media industries, today announced that AMD has joined the Foundation as a Premier member and DockYard as a General member.
The Academy Software Foundation also announced today that Open Shading Language (OSL) has joined as the Foundation’s sixth hosted project. Initially developed by Sony Pictures Imageworks, Open Shading Language is the de facto standard shading language for VFX and animation and was recognized with an Academy Scientific and Technical Award in 2017. You can read the announcement here: Open Shading Language Joins Academy Software Foundation.
The Academy Software Foundation will maintain and further develop the project with oversight provided by a technical steering committee. All newly accepted projects, including Open Shading Language, start in incubation while they work to meet the high standards of the Academy Software Foundation and later graduate to full adoption. This allows the Academy Software Foundation to consider and support projects at different levels of maturity and industry adoption, as long as they align with the Foundation’s mission to increase the quality and quantity of contributions to the content creation industry’s open source software base.
System76 and Red Hat on How to Work Remotely
Pandemics are distracting. Like a rock in your shoe, the very presence of a pandemic acts as an ever-present obstacle to focus—and that’s okay. Don’t shame yourself for not being as productive as you were a month ago, and don’t panic. Check in on pandemic updates daily for a clear picture of reality. The certainty of data will ease your mind and prepare you for the long haul.
Part of what’s so isolating about working from home is the absence of office culture. Stay connected on Jitsi, a free and open source tool for video conferencing and messaging. It also comes recommended by our Customer Happiness Team! Invite your co-workers to an online work session and banter-filled conversation. Just make sure you mute them if you plan on taking any calls.
As the world adjusts to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many workers are being asked or told to isolate themselves and work from home, if at all possible. For members of the Red Hat Open Source Program Office, and indeed, many of our colleagues within Red Hat, this is not a new working environment. Indeed, many free and open source software projects are often created in distributed online environments, where contributors are often located in homes, schools, and offices around the world.
To help those of you who may be new to this whole work-from-home thing, here are some successful strategies that have served many Red Hatters well as remote employees. Recognizing that these are not remotely normal conditions in the world now, this post will also outline specific strategies for those coping with social distancing measures in their own homes.
If your team typically works in an office setting, they may struggle to communicate and collaborate effectively when switching to distributed work. This may be especially felt in the situation we're faced with today, where there was little time for a gradual transition.
As a leader, you can help by setting expectations and creating structure around communication. This doesn't mean dictating exactly how and when teams will communicate. One way you might help is by facilitating a conversation with teams and helping define "official" channels and practices to help them communicate effectively with one another and with other groups inside the organization.
This might be setting expectations around using a particular chat system for the entire team, or establishing regular stand-ups, or status updates via email. A lot of this depends on the culture of your workforce and their work.
The particulars are up to you, and your team, but the important thing is to figure this out early and set up structure and adjust as necessary. Are 1:1 or team meetings weekly? Maybe bump that up to daily, or a few times per week as necessary. Maybe this means being more present on your company's chat system for quick, informal communication. When people are dealing with a great deal of uncertainty, helping to establish clear frameworks for communication and generally helping to create more stability can help people feel more comfortable and grounded.
