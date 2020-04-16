Language Selection

Akademy 2020 and GUADEC 2020 Linux Events Move to Online Conferences

KDE
GNOME

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Akademy and GUADEC events hosted by the KDE and GNOME projects have moved to online conferences.

If you had plans on attending Linux and Open Source conferences this year, think again because the coronavirus has changed the way we live, work, and communicate.

As I believed, various of the upcoming Linux events have either been canceled, delayed, or moved to online conferences. Of course, the latter is the best move organizers can do right now.

Earlier this month, when I reported about the release date for the forthcoming GNOME 3.38 desktop environment, due for release on September 16th, 2020, I told you that GUADEC 2020 might take place entirely online.

Daniel Stenberg: curl better – video

Mir 1.8.0 Release

This release we focused HiDPI support and portability. Read more Also: Mir 1.8 Released With HiDPI Improvements, Better Compatibility Outside Of Ubuntu

Ubuntu Server 20.04 CPU Security Mitigation Performance Impact

Earlier this week I published new benchmarks looking at the desktop CPU security mitigation impact with Ubuntu 20.04. Here are similar tests done in looking at the server mitigation impact with the near-final Ubuntu 20.04 LTS while testing server workloads on Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC server platforms. Like the desktop tests, the mitigation impact with the out-of-the-box protections against Spectre, Meltdown, and friends is being compared to booting the same Ubuntu 20.04 release with "mitigations=off" for run-time disabling of the relevant mitigations on each platform. Read more

