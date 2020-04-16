Akademy 2020 and GUADEC 2020 Linux Events Move to Online Conferences
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Akademy and GUADEC events hosted by the KDE and GNOME projects have moved to online conferences.
If you had plans on attending Linux and Open Source conferences this year, think again because the coronavirus has changed the way we live, work, and communicate.
As I believed, various of the upcoming Linux events have either been canceled, delayed, or moved to online conferences. Of course, the latter is the best move organizers can do right now.
Earlier this month, when I reported about the release date for the forthcoming GNOME 3.38 desktop environment, due for release on September 16th, 2020, I told you that GUADEC 2020 might take place entirely online.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 625 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
7 hours 26 min ago
8 hours 31 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
10 hours 26 min ago
11 hours 47 min ago
12 hours 48 min ago
12 hours 55 min ago
13 hours 18 min ago
13 hours 24 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago