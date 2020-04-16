Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is only a few days away. The latest LTS comes with a new version of the Linux kernel – 5.4 – which brings a lot of exciting new features, faster boot times, enhanced performance and security. Additionally, the Canonical kernel team ran benchmark tests to validate the performance improvements of the new kernel.

Defining which Linux kernel should be included in a long-term support release of Ubuntu is the essence of the work of the kernel team at Canonical. We are proud to say that we are the only Linux distribution to consistently include the latest stable upstream kernel. Canonical also provides bug fixes and kernel security updates every three weeks to ensure fully functional and secure kernel modules and a great user experience.

Feature highlights in Ubuntu kernel v5.4

This release enhances the kernel lockdown mode from previous Ubuntu releases. Lockdown is a significant Linux security module which strengthens the boundary between the root user and the kernel, restricting root access to various pieces of kernel functionality. Kernel lockdown can be configured at runtime, boot time or build time.

5.4 also includes virtio-fs – a high-performance, FUSE-based virtio driver for full OS virtualisation. Virtio-fs allows a virtualised guest to share file systems with the host and mount a directory that has been exported on the host. Although this is already possible via solutions such as NFS or virtio-9P, virtio-fs does this with greater performance and application compatibility.

Fs-verity is a new support layer that file systems can use to detect file tampering, similar to dm-verity. The biggest difference between the two is that fs-verity works on files rather than block devices. Fs-verity is currently supported on ext4 and f2fs file systems. In principle, fs-verity detects accidental (non-malicious) file corruption, but in practice it is also used as a tool to support authentication (detection of malicious modifications).

Other important novelties of the 5.4 kernel are dm-clone, which allows users to clone device mapper targets, the support for new Intel/AMD GPUs and the exfat file system. Additionally, a new haltpoll cpuidle driver and a matching governor greatly improve performance, as they allow remote vCPUs to do guest-side polling for a specified amount of time before halting. Finally, blk-iocost, a new I/O cgroup controller, provides more accurate calculations of the cost of I/O.