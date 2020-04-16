Ubuntu: AWS Rolling Kernel, the Kernel in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu Masters and "My Ubuntu 20.04 Distribution is Awesome"
-
Introducing the Ubuntu AWS Rolling Kernel
A rolling kernel model transitions the default linux-aws kernel from one base version to the next as part of its regular patching cycle. That new kernel is the kernel of the latest interim Ubuntu release. Applying this model directly to 18.04 today, the linux-aws kernel is a 4.15 based kernel and when we roll, it will become a 5.3 based kernel which was part of our 19.10 interim release.
Today, that 5.3 kernel is currently available for preview as the linux-aws-edge kernel, which we encourage all users to run with their workloads in non-production deployments. It is important to keep in mind that both the -edge kernels and the rolling release kernels are fully baked prior to being made available for our customers to use and meet exactly the same quality and durability standards all our kernels must meet for release.
When the linux-aws kernel rolls forward, a user would see this change in 1 of 2 ways, 1) launching the latest AMI would have the newer kernel, and 2) users applying packaging updates, or via automatic security updates, will also see the newer kernel.
-
Ubuntu kernel 5.4: What’s new with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is only a few days away. The latest LTS comes with a new version of the Linux kernel – 5.4 – which brings a lot of exciting new features, faster boot times, enhanced performance and security. Additionally, the Canonical kernel team ran benchmark tests to validate the performance improvements of the new kernel.
Defining which Linux kernel should be included in a long-term support release of Ubuntu is the essence of the work of the kernel team at Canonical. We are proud to say that we are the only Linux distribution to consistently include the latest stable upstream kernel. Canonical also provides bug fixes and kernel security updates every three weeks to ensure fully functional and secure kernel modules and a great user experience.
Feature highlights in Ubuntu kernel v5.4
This release enhances the kernel lockdown mode from previous Ubuntu releases. Lockdown is a significant Linux security module which strengthens the boundary between the root user and the kernel, restricting root access to various pieces of kernel functionality. Kernel lockdown can be configured at runtime, boot time or build time.
5.4 also includes virtio-fs – a high-performance, FUSE-based virtio driver for full OS virtualisation. Virtio-fs allows a virtualised guest to share file systems with the host and mount a directory that has been exported on the host. Although this is already possible via solutions such as NFS or virtio-9P, virtio-fs does this with greater performance and application compatibility.
Fs-verity is a new support layer that file systems can use to detect file tampering, similar to dm-verity. The biggest difference between the two is that fs-verity works on files rather than block devices. Fs-verity is currently supported on ext4 and f2fs file systems. In principle, fs-verity detects accidental (non-malicious) file corruption, but in practice it is also used as a tool to support authentication (detection of malicious modifications).
Other important novelties of the 5.4 kernel are dm-clone, which allows users to clone device mapper targets, the support for new Intel/AMD GPUs and the exfat file system. Additionally, a new haltpoll cpuidle driver and a matching governor greatly improve performance, as they allow remote vCPUs to do guest-side polling for a specified amount of time before halting. Finally, blk-iocost, a new I/O cgroup controller, provides more accurate calculations of the cost of I/O.
-
You are invited to the virtual Ubuntu Masters event
The Ubuntu Masters Conference is a platform for IT practitioners to share how they are solving industry-wide challenges with the global engineering community. These are the real-life use cases they are executing in their professional environments today, giving you actionable ideas to take into your own corporate setting.
-
My Ubuntu 20.04 Distribution is Awesome
My Ubuntu 20.04 Distribution is Awesome Traded in Arch for Ubuntu... does it matter?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 506 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
7 hours 26 min ago
8 hours 31 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
10 hours 26 min ago
11 hours 47 min ago
12 hours 48 min ago
12 hours 55 min ago
13 hours 18 min ago
13 hours 24 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago