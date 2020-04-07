today's howtos
LWN Articles About Linux 5.7, Kernel Concurrency Sanitizer (KCSAN) Task Isolation
-
As of this writing, 7,233 non-merge changesets have been pulled into the mainline repository for the 5.7 kernel development cycle — over the course of about three days. If current world conditions are slowing down kernel development, it would seem that the results are not yet apparent at this level. As usual, these changesets bring no end of fixes, improvements, and new features; read on for a summary of what the first part of the 5.7 merge window has brought in.
-
The kernel provides a number of CPU-frequency governors to choose from; by most accounts, the most effective of those is "schedutil", which was merged for the 4.7 kernel in 2016. While schedutil is used on mobile devices, it still doesn't see much use on x86 desktops; the intel_pstate governor is generally seen giving better results on those processors as a result of the secret knowledge embodied therein. A set of patches merged for 5.7, though, gives schedutil a better idea of what the true utilization of x86 processors is and, as a result, greatly improves its effectiveness.
Appropriate CPU-frequency selection is important for a couple of reasons. If a CPU's frequency is set too high, it will consume more power than needed, which is a concern regardless of whether that CPU is running in a phone or a data center. Setting the frequency too low, instead, will hurt the performance of the system; in the worst cases, it could cause the available CPU power to be inadequate for the workload and, perhaps, even increase power consumption by keeping system components awake for longer than necessary. So there are plenty of incentives to get this decision right.
-
One of the many features merged for the 5.7 kernel is split-lock detection for the x86 architecture. This feature has encountered a fair amount of controversy over the course of its development, with the result that the time between its initial posting and appearance in a released kernel will end up being over two years. As it happens, there is another hurdle for split-lock detection even after its merging into the mainline; this feature threatens to create problems for a number of virtualization solutions, and it's not clear what the solution would be.
To review quickly: a "split lock" occurs when a processor instruction locks a range of memory that crosses a cache-line boundary. Implementing such locks requires locking the entire memory bus, with unpleasant effects on the performance of the system as a whole. Most architectures do not allow split locks at all, but x86 does; only recently have some x86 processors gained the ability to generate a trap when a split lock is requested.
Kernel developers are interested in enabling split-lock detection as a way of eliminating a possible denial-of-service attack vector as well as just getting rid of a performance problem that could be especially problematic for latency-sensitive workloads. In short, there is a desire for x86 to be like other architectures in this regard. The implementation of this change has evolved considerably over time; in the patch that was merged, there is a new boot-time parameter (split_lock_detect=) that can have one of three values. Setting it to off disables this feature, warn causes a warning to be issued when user-space code executes a split lock, and fatal causes a SIGBUS signal to be sent. The default value is warn.
-
This article was contributed by Marco Elver, Paul E. McKenney, Dmitry Vyukov, Andrey Konovalov, Alexander Potapenko, Kostya Serebryany, Alan Stern, Andrea Parri, Akira Yokosawa, Peter Zijlstra, Will Deacon, Daniel Lustig, Boqun Feng, Joel Fernandes, Jade Alglave, and Luc Maranget.
The first installment of the "big bad" series described how a compiler can optimize your concurrent program into oblivion, while the second installment introduced a tool to analyze small litmus tests for such problems. Those two articles can be especially helpful for training, design discussions, and checking small samples of code. Although such automated training and design tools are welcome, automated code inspection that could locate even one class of concurrency bugs would be even better. In this two-part article, we look at a tool to do that kind of analysis.
This article focuses on the Kernel Concurrency Sanitizer (KCSAN)—also covered in an earlier LWN article—which can locate data races across the entire Linux kernel. This wide scalability does not come for free: KCSAN relies on compiler instrumentation and performs its analysis at runtime, which slows down the kernel considerably. In addition, it can only report data races that actually happen or almost happen during code execution. Nevertheless, KCSAN has already pointed out numerous problems, many of which have now been fixed.
-
Some applications require guaranteed access to the CPU without even brief interruptions; realtime systems and high-bandwidth networking applications with user-space drivers can fall into the category. While Linux provides some support for CPU isolation (moving everything but the critical task off of one or more CPUs) now, it is an imperfect solution that is still subject to some interruptions. Work has been continuing in the community to improve the kernel's CPU-isolation capabilities, notably with improvements in the nohz (tickless) mode, but it is not finished yet. Recently, Alex Belits submitted a patch set (based on work by Chris Metcalf in 2015) that introduces a completely predictable environment for Linux applications — as long as they do not need any kernel services.
Tumbleweed Snapshots this week bring Salt 3000, LLVM10, update of TigerVNC
Since last Thursday, a total of five openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were released.
Each snapshot had about between five to 10 packages updated.
The most recent snapshot, 202000414 has a few libraries updated like libgit2 0.28.5, libva 2.7.0 and libva-gl 2.7.0. Several patches and five Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures security fixes were made to the high performance, multi-platform VNC client and serve tigervnc 1.10.1. Midnight Commander (mc) 4.8.24, which is a text-mode full-screen file manager and visual shell, provided new skins and added yabasic (Yet Another BASIC) syntax highlighting. A minor update to plymouth’s 0.9.5 version removed unused kernel-headers and module-init-tools build dependencies and the xfce4-settings 4.14.3 updated translations and modified the display to allow for the use of a proper fallback configuration on “apply” and “toggle off”. The xfwm4 4.14.1 package, which is the window manager for the Xfce environment, fixed hostnames that were not showing initially when running apps remotely and the update fixed a crash with the Graphics Library that involved high CPU usage without a monitor. The snapshot is currently trending stable at a rating of 93, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer.
A new major version of the Mozilla Firefox browser was released in snapshot 20200413. The new 75.0 version improves the behavior performance on Linux when clicking on the Address Bar and the Search Bar, which now matches other desktop platforms; a single click selects all without primary selection; a double click selects a word; and a triple click selects all with primary selection. Additionally, Firefox is now available in Flatpak and a CVE memory safety bug for Firefox 75 and Firefox ESR 68.7 were fixed. The btrfsprogs package jumped from version 5.4.1 to version 5.6 and supports new hash algorithms in the 5.5 Linux Kernel; the new version also supports LOGICAL_INO_V2 features in logical-resolve. The new option ‘-o’ helps advanced dedupe tools. The libostree 2020.3 library was update in Tumbleweed from it’s previous 2019.6 verion; nine months of updates bring several newer features and fixes like support for making the /sysroot mount pointread-only upon start, and the error-handling around GPG verification was overhauled. Text editor nano 4.9.2 fixed a crash after undoing an at the end of a leading whitespace. The snapshot is currently trending at a moderate 83 rating on the [Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer](https://review.tumbleweed.boombatower.com/).
Do your Project Management Remotely With Leantime (Open Source)
Leantime is an open source project management software licensed under the GPL 2.0 license. It is written in the PHP language and uses the MySQL database system for storing its data.
Leantime employs the techniques of agile project management in its workflow. Your employees will be mainly divided into projects with each project having its own members, sprints, milestones, todo lists and other important business components.
Of course, there are many nice features for each of these components in Leantime; You can assign members of your teams to specific tasks and limit them by a deadline, you can share ideas and comments with them, you can work with them on creating a business product using the “Research” component where you identify the problem and purpose a solution… Much much more.
A software such as Leantime could be useful for you if you have a small or medium sized company, and you want to manage your company remotely with as much less hassle as possible.
