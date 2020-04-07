Open Hardware/Devices With GNU/Linux
-
Linux-driven SBC features RK1808 with 3-TOPs NPU
Boardcon’s “EM1808” SBC runs Linux on a 1.6GHz Cortex-A35 Rockchip RK1808 with a 3-TOPS NPU. Features include GbE, WiFi/BT, M.2 with SIM, MIPI-DSI and CSI, GbE, 4x USB, 4x mics, and 3x audio DAC outputs.
-
Toughened up Coffee Lake computer family includes a PCIe x16 model
Ibase unveiled a rugged, Linux-friendly “AMI230 Series” of embedded PCs with 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs, 4x GbE with PoE+, 8x USB 3.1, and 2x M.2 SSD slots. The larger AMI231 adds PCIe x16 and x4 slots and a second SATA bay.
The fanless, ventless, AMI230 series follows Ibase’s similar Intel 6th and 7th Gen AMI210 Series, but updates to the 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake platform. The base-level, 285 x 210 x 77mm AMI230 and more expandable, 285 x 210 x 109mm AMI231 also widen the temperature range, double the GbE port count to four, and add PoE+ support to two of the ports, among other enhancements.
-
Facebook + Intel Get Open-Source FSP Booting On Xeon Scalable
Since the end of 2018 I have been reporting on Intel working on open-sourcing their firmware support package (FSP) and while it has taken brutally long, it looks like they are making progress and have been collaborating with Facebook on the effort as part of their Open Compute Project.
-
Renesas delivers open-source ventilator system reference design
Renesas Electronics has released a new open-source ventilator system reference design that customers can use to swiftly design ready-to-assemble boards for medical ventilators.
“Renesas’ engineers have created a ventilator system reference design to address the challenges our global community faces as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. “Leveraging our broad product portfolio and system design expertise, we are enabling customers to accelerate their development of medical ventilator systems capable of operating in a home or hospital environment.”
Renesas’ engineers have followed several open-source ventilator designs, including the Medtronic PB560 , to come up with an easy to assemble three board ventilator design. It controls the tidal volume and mixture of gas delivered to the patient while monitoring the patient’s status. The ventilator is portable and can be used with or without gas tanks. In addition, a humidifier can be connected to the ventilator’s intake path to soothe the patient’s breathing, making it more comfortable to be connected for long durations.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 902 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
LWN Articles About Linux 5.7, Kernel Concurrency Sanitizer (KCSAN) Task Isolation
Tumbleweed Snapshots this week bring Salt 3000, LLVM10, update of TigerVNC
Since last Thursday, a total of five openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were released. Each snapshot had about between five to 10 packages updated. The most recent snapshot, 202000414 has a few libraries updated like libgit2 0.28.5, libva 2.7.0 and libva-gl 2.7.0. Several patches and five Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures security fixes were made to the high performance, multi-platform VNC client and serve tigervnc 1.10.1. Midnight Commander (mc) 4.8.24, which is a text-mode full-screen file manager and visual shell, provided new skins and added yabasic (Yet Another BASIC) syntax highlighting. A minor update to plymouth’s 0.9.5 version removed unused kernel-headers and module-init-tools build dependencies and the xfce4-settings 4.14.3 updated translations and modified the display to allow for the use of a proper fallback configuration on “apply” and “toggle off”. The xfwm4 4.14.1 package, which is the window manager for the Xfce environment, fixed hostnames that were not showing initially when running apps remotely and the update fixed a crash with the Graphics Library that involved high CPU usage without a monitor. The snapshot is currently trending stable at a rating of 93, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. A new major version of the Mozilla Firefox browser was released in snapshot 20200413. The new 75.0 version improves the behavior performance on Linux when clicking on the Address Bar and the Search Bar, which now matches other desktop platforms; a single click selects all without primary selection; a double click selects a word; and a triple click selects all with primary selection. Additionally, Firefox is now available in Flatpak and a CVE memory safety bug for Firefox 75 and Firefox ESR 68.7 were fixed. The btrfsprogs package jumped from version 5.4.1 to version 5.6 and supports new hash algorithms in the 5.5 Linux Kernel; the new version also supports LOGICAL_INO_V2 features in logical-resolve. The new option ‘-o’ helps advanced dedupe tools. The libostree 2020.3 library was update in Tumbleweed from it’s previous 2019.6 verion; nine months of updates bring several newer features and fixes like support for making the /sysroot mount pointread-only upon start, and the error-handling around GPG verification was overhauled. Text editor nano 4.9.2 fixed a crash after undoing an at the end of a leading whitespace. The snapshot is currently trending at a moderate 83 rating on the [Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer](https://review.tumbleweed.boombatower.com/).
Do your Project Management Remotely With Leantime (Open Source)
Leantime is an open source project management software licensed under the GPL 2.0 license. It is written in the PHP language and uses the MySQL database system for storing its data. Leantime employs the techniques of agile project management in its workflow. Your employees will be mainly divided into projects with each project having its own members, sprints, milestones, todo lists and other important business components. Of course, there are many nice features for each of these components in Leantime; You can assign members of your teams to specific tasks and limit them by a deadline, you can share ideas and comments with them, you can work with them on creating a business product using the “Research” component where you identify the problem and purpose a solution… Much much more. A software such as Leantime could be useful for you if you have a small or medium sized company, and you want to manage your company remotely with as much less hassle as possible.
Recent comments
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
9 hours 26 min ago
10 hours 31 min ago
11 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
13 hours 47 min ago
14 hours 48 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago
15 hours 18 min ago