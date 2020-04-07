Red Hat Leftovers
Paul Cormier conversation on theCUBE
Paul Cormier, President and CEO of Red Hat, sits down with Stu Miniman for a digital CUBE conversation, hosted by SiliconANGLE.
Data Is A Strategic Weapon : Pete Brey of Red Hat
PDF Manipulation Tool PDF-Arranger Gets New User Interface, Is Now Available On Flathub
PDF Arranger, an application to manipulate PDF files, has been updated to version 1.5.0, getting a new user interface and various other improvements. Also, the application is now available as a flatpak package on Flathub.
PDF Arranger, which started as a fork of PDF Shuffler, is a GUI application that allows merging, splitting, rotating and cropping PDF documents. It can also be used to rearrange pages in PDF files, and edit some basic PDF metadata information, like the title, creator, producer and creator tool.
This Python3-GTK application is essentially a frontend for pikepdf, dropping support for PyPDF2 in recent releases. It's available for Linux and Windows.
What's your cloud safety plan?
As agencies become increasingly dependent on multi- and hybrid cloud environments, they need a safety plan for their cloud strategies -- something to protect them from the potentially high egress costs involved in moving applications and data from one cloud to another. This is why creating an exit plan before entering into an agreement with a cloud provider is so important.
today's howtos
LWN Articles About Linux 5.7, Kernel Concurrency Sanitizer (KCSAN) Task Isolation
Tumbleweed Snapshots this week bring Salt 3000, LLVM10, update of TigerVNC
Since last Thursday, a total of five openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were released. Each snapshot had about between five to 10 packages updated. The most recent snapshot, 202000414 has a few libraries updated like libgit2 0.28.5, libva 2.7.0 and libva-gl 2.7.0. Several patches and five Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures security fixes were made to the high performance, multi-platform VNC client and serve tigervnc 1.10.1. Midnight Commander (mc) 4.8.24, which is a text-mode full-screen file manager and visual shell, provided new skins and added yabasic (Yet Another BASIC) syntax highlighting. A minor update to plymouth’s 0.9.5 version removed unused kernel-headers and module-init-tools build dependencies and the xfce4-settings 4.14.3 updated translations and modified the display to allow for the use of a proper fallback configuration on “apply” and “toggle off”. The xfwm4 4.14.1 package, which is the window manager for the Xfce environment, fixed hostnames that were not showing initially when running apps remotely and the update fixed a crash with the Graphics Library that involved high CPU usage without a monitor. The snapshot is currently trending stable at a rating of 93, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. A new major version of the Mozilla Firefox browser was released in snapshot 20200413. The new 75.0 version improves the behavior performance on Linux when clicking on the Address Bar and the Search Bar, which now matches other desktop platforms; a single click selects all without primary selection; a double click selects a word; and a triple click selects all with primary selection. Additionally, Firefox is now available in Flatpak and a CVE memory safety bug for Firefox 75 and Firefox ESR 68.7 were fixed. The btrfsprogs package jumped from version 5.4.1 to version 5.6 and supports new hash algorithms in the 5.5 Linux Kernel; the new version also supports LOGICAL_INO_V2 features in logical-resolve. The new option ‘-o’ helps advanced dedupe tools. The libostree 2020.3 library was update in Tumbleweed from it’s previous 2019.6 verion; nine months of updates bring several newer features and fixes like support for making the /sysroot mount pointread-only upon start, and the error-handling around GPG verification was overhauled. Text editor nano 4.9.2 fixed a crash after undoing an at the end of a leading whitespace. The snapshot is currently trending at a moderate 83 rating on the [Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer](https://review.tumbleweed.boombatower.com/).
Do your Project Management Remotely With Leantime (Open Source)
Leantime is an open source project management software licensed under the GPL 2.0 license. It is written in the PHP language and uses the MySQL database system for storing its data. Leantime employs the techniques of agile project management in its workflow. Your employees will be mainly divided into projects with each project having its own members, sprints, milestones, todo lists and other important business components. Of course, there are many nice features for each of these components in Leantime; You can assign members of your teams to specific tasks and limit them by a deadline, you can share ideas and comments with them, you can work with them on creating a business product using the “Research” component where you identify the problem and purpose a solution… Much much more. A software such as Leantime could be useful for you if you have a small or medium sized company, and you want to manage your company remotely with as much less hassle as possible.
