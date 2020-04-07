Linux at Home: Cooking with Linux
We are told by our governments that in the current crisis the single most important action we can take is to stay at home. The repeated message is that everyone should minimise time spent outside the home. By following this directive, this will flatten the spread of the coronavirus, thereby protecting our health service, and saving lives.
A recent survey shows that about 15% of people find that staying at home and only leaving the house for very limited reasons to be very difficult. The lockdown is stressful on mental health. One way to help relieve the pressure is to occupy our time at home.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 186 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
12 Linux Commands to Have Some Fun in the Terminal
So, you think Linux terminal is all work and no fun? These funny Linux commands will prove you wrong.
Red Hat Leftovers
Open Hardware/Devices With GNU/Linux
Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux Now Available for Raspberry Pi 4
Developer Arne Exton is experimenting with new projects and released a version of his exGENT Linux distribution for the latest Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer. Based on Gentoo Linux, exGENT is a distro created by Arne Exton and designed for advanced Linux users and anyone else who really wants to learn Linux. It’s one of the very few up-to-date live Gentoo systems. While exGENT Linux is fun to use on the desktop, you can now use it on your tiny Raspberry Pi 4 computer thanks to the hard work by developer Arne Exton.
Recent comments
4 hours 47 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
13 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 24 min ago
15 hours 26 min ago
16 hours 47 min ago
17 hours 48 min ago
17 hours 55 min ago
18 hours 18 min ago