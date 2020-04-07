XpdfReader is an open source PDF reader for Windows and Linux
If you ask me what the best free PDF reader is, my answer will always be SumatraPDF. Though I used Microsoft Edge (the original one) for PDFs occasionally, I never did shift to it completely.
But it's always nice to have an alternative. Most PDF readers come with a "freemium" tag, which can be annoying. Xpdfreader is an exception to this. It is an open source PDF reader that's available for Windows and Linux.
Use the File menu to open a new PDF, reload the current one or to print the document. The top left panel in XpdReader's interface is the tabs panel, click on the "+ tab" button to open a new file. Switch between any open documents with a single click. Or, you may open multiple instances of the program by using the "Open in New Window" option. The Window menu can be used to manage open windows and tabs, for e.g. if you want to close one. The other panel on the left is for viewing layered content, bookmarks, in your PDFs.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 173 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
12 Linux Commands to Have Some Fun in the Terminal
So, you think Linux terminal is all work and no fun? These funny Linux commands will prove you wrong.
Red Hat Leftovers
Open Hardware/Devices With GNU/Linux
Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux Now Available for Raspberry Pi 4
Developer Arne Exton is experimenting with new projects and released a version of his exGENT Linux distribution for the latest Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer. Based on Gentoo Linux, exGENT is a distro created by Arne Exton and designed for advanced Linux users and anyone else who really wants to learn Linux. It’s one of the very few up-to-date live Gentoo systems. While exGENT Linux is fun to use on the desktop, you can now use it on your tiny Raspberry Pi 4 computer thanks to the hard work by developer Arne Exton.
Recent comments
4 hours 47 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
13 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 24 min ago
15 hours 26 min ago
16 hours 47 min ago
17 hours 48 min ago
17 hours 55 min ago
18 hours 18 min ago