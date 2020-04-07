Language Selection

Android
12 Linux Commands to Have Some Fun in the Terminal

So, you think Linux terminal is all work and no fun? These funny Linux commands will prove you wrong. Read more

Red Hat Leftovers

  • Paul Cormier conversation on theCUBE

    Paul Cormier, President and CEO of Red Hat, sits down with Stu Miniman for a digital CUBE conversation, hosted by SiliconANGLE.

  • Data Is A Strategic Weapon : Pete Brey of Red Hat
  • PDF Manipulation Tool PDF-Arranger Gets New User Interface, Is Now Available On Flathub

    PDF Arranger, an application to manipulate PDF files, has been updated to version 1.5.0, getting a new user interface and various other improvements. Also, the application is now available as a flatpak package on Flathub. PDF Arranger, which started as a fork of PDF Shuffler, is a GUI application that allows merging, splitting, rotating and cropping PDF documents. It can also be used to rearrange pages in PDF files, and edit some basic PDF metadata information, like the title, creator, producer and creator tool. This Python3-GTK application is essentially a frontend for pikepdf, dropping support for PyPDF2 in recent releases. It's available for Linux and Windows.

  • What's your cloud safety plan?

    As agencies become increasingly dependent on multi- and hybrid cloud environments, they need a safety plan for their cloud strategies -- something to protect them from the potentially high egress costs involved in moving applications and data from one cloud to another. This is why creating an exit plan before entering into an agreement with a cloud provider is so important.

Open Hardware/Devices With GNU/Linux

  • Linux-driven SBC features RK1808 with 3-TOPs NPU

    Boardcon’s “EM1808” SBC runs Linux on a 1.6GHz Cortex-A35 Rockchip RK1808 with a 3-TOPS NPU. Features include GbE, WiFi/BT, M.2 with SIM, MIPI-DSI and CSI, GbE, 4x USB, 4x mics, and 3x audio DAC outputs.

  • Toughened up Coffee Lake computer family includes a PCIe x16 model

    Ibase unveiled a rugged, Linux-friendly “AMI230 Series” of embedded PCs with 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs, 4x GbE with PoE+, 8x USB 3.1, and 2x M.2 SSD slots. The larger AMI231 adds PCIe x16 and x4 slots and a second SATA bay. The fanless, ventless, AMI230 series follows Ibase’s similar Intel 6th and 7th Gen AMI210 Series, but updates to the 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake platform. The base-level, 285 x 210 x 77mm AMI230 and more expandable, 285 x 210 x 109mm AMI231 also widen the temperature range, double the GbE port count to four, and add PoE+ support to two of the ports, among other enhancements.

  • Facebook + Intel Get Open-Source FSP Booting On Xeon Scalable

    Since the end of 2018 I have been reporting on Intel working on open-sourcing their firmware support package (FSP) and while it has taken brutally long, it looks like they are making progress and have been collaborating with Facebook on the effort as part of their Open Compute Project.

  • Renesas delivers open-source ventilator system reference design

    Renesas Electronics has released a new open-source ventilator system reference design that customers can use to swiftly design ready-to-assemble boards for medical ventilators. “Renesas’ engineers have created a ventilator system reference design to address the challenges our global community faces as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. “Leveraging our broad product portfolio and system design expertise, we are enabling customers to accelerate their development of medical ventilator systems capable of operating in a home or hospital environment.” Renesas’ engineers have followed several open-source ventilator designs, including the Medtronic PB560 , to come up with an easy to assemble three board ventilator design. It controls the tidal volume and mixture of gas delivered to the patient while monitoring the patient’s status. The ventilator is portable and can be used with or without gas tanks. In addition, a humidifier can be connected to the ventilator’s intake path to soothe the patient’s breathing, making it more comfortable to be connected for long durations.

Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux Now Available for Raspberry Pi 4

Developer Arne Exton is experimenting with new projects and released a version of his exGENT Linux distribution for the latest Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer. Based on Gentoo Linux, exGENT is a distro created by Arne Exton and designed for advanced Linux users and anyone else who really wants to learn Linux. It’s one of the very few up-to-date live Gentoo systems. While exGENT Linux is fun to use on the desktop, you can now use it on your tiny Raspberry Pi 4 computer thanks to the hard work by developer Arne Exton. Read more

