GNOME: Wayland, Tilting and GNOME PERU FEST 2020
GNOME's Mutter gets 'fullscreen unredirect' supported on Wayland
In upcoming versions of GNOME, one quite big change had now been merged in for those of you using it with Wayland.
Yesterday, the "Wayland surface fullscreen unredirect" code was merged into Mutter (GNOME's Wayland display server and X11 window manager). What this actually means: for people playing fullscreen games on GNOME + Wayland, it can now bypass compositing, which you don't usually want when the whole screen is filled with a game which can help with performance.
New GNOME Tablet Mockups Tackle Window Tiling
Purism and GNOME design team member Tobias Bernard is back with a fresh batch of mockups for Phosh, the GNOME Shell mobile UI.
Building on his previous set, Tobias has begin exploring how window tiling (i.e., the ways applications are arranged and managed) might work in Phosh when run on a bigger screen, like a tablets or external monitor connected to a Linux phone.
GNOME PERU FEST 2020
Hello world again! I am thrilled to announce that I am organizing the GNOME PERU FEST 2020 via online. Thanks to Maricielo, one of the designer team of the company Tunqui Creativo, we have published our event in the Facebook page of GNOME PERU.
