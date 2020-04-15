today's howtos
How to assign multiple IP addresses to single LAN card in Debian 10
Using 'isorespin.sh' to create a server ISO from an Ubuntu desktop ISO
How to Enable Single-Click File Opening in Nautilus File Manager in Linux
How to use Planner as a Kanban board for Linux
How to Enable Single Bottom Panel in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
How to set up and run WordPress for your classroom
Linux cheat codes
How to install the Orchis GTK theme on Linux
How to install the web-based Guacamole Remote Desktop Client on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
How to compress files on Linux 5 ways
How to Kill or Terminate a Linux Process: The Ultimate Guide
How To Install PhpStorm on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Audiocasts/Shows: TechSNAP, LHS and BSD Now
Android Leftovers
XpdfReader is an open source PDF reader for Windows and Linux
If you ask me what the best free PDF reader is, my answer will always be SumatraPDF. Though I used Microsoft Edge (the original one) for PDFs occasionally, I never did shift to it completely. But it's always nice to have an alternative. Most PDF readers come with a "freemium" tag, which can be annoying. Xpdfreader is an exception to this. It is an open source PDF reader that's available for Windows and Linux. Use the File menu to open a new PDF, reload the current one or to print the document. The top left panel in XpdReader's interface is the tabs panel, click on the "+ tab" button to open a new file. Switch between any open documents with a single click. Or, you may open multiple instances of the program by using the "Open in New Window" option. The Window menu can be used to manage open windows and tabs, for e.g. if you want to close one. The other panel on the left is for viewing layered content, bookmarks, in your PDFs.
Linux at Home: Cooking with Linux
We are told by our governments that in the current crisis the single most important action we can take is to stay at home. The repeated message is that everyone should minimise time spent outside the home. By following this directive, this will flatten the spread of the coronavirus, thereby protecting our health service, and saving lives. A recent survey shows that about 15% of people find that staying at home and only leaving the house for very limited reasons to be very difficult. The lockdown is stressful on mental health. One way to help relieve the pressure is to occupy our time at home.
