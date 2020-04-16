Games: Total War: WARHAMMER II, Kharon's Crypt - Even Death May Die, More
Total War: WARHAMMER II and Northgard free weekend, Overcooked! 2 has DLC free to keep
Looks like even more games are letting you play free across this weekend and there's plenty of fun to be had for everyone with Linux as their favourite system.
We've already pointed out TerraTech being free to play until April 21, and Humble Store are giving out free to keep copies of Manual Samuel and we're back with more!
Up next in the ring is Total War: WARHAMMER II, ported to Linux by Feral Interactive. It's now free to play until April 19 at 8PM UTC. Even sweeter, is that you'll also be able to get up to 75% off all Total War: WARHAMMER games and DLC until April 23 at 5PM UTC. Remember that if you own both Total War: WARHAMMER titles, you also get access to a huge combined map.
Game Boy Color inspired Kharon's Crypt - Even Death May Die to enter Early Access on May 29
Kharon's Crypt - Even Death May Die, a retro non-linear dungeon crawler that was funded on Kickstarter back in October 2017 is finally about to release. Mentioning the new Early Access date as May 29 on Twitter, the team also confirmed the Linux version will also be launching at the same time.
Inspired by the visuals seen on the classic Game Boy Color. In Kharon's Crypt, you'll be playing as Kharon (a being thought to be death itself) in his mission to escape from the crypt where he had been sealed by a deranged king that wanted to elude death.
Turns out The Butcher's Circus expansion for Darkest Dungeon will be FREE - plus more details
Earlier this month we reported on Darkest Dungeon getting a new online PvP DLC named The Butcher’s Circus, well it turns out it's going to be free and they've given more details.
This was actually clarified shortly after the original announcement by studio Co-Founder, Chris Bourassa, on Twitter. Unless you follow them directly and look at their replies, you wouldn't have known it was going to be free. To ensure all the details are out there, Red Hook Studios have started a series of blog posts to talk about The Butcher’s Circus and it confirms there it's going to be free.
Indivisible adds drop-in co-op for up to 4 players and a New Game Plus mode
Indivisible, the action RPG platformer from Lab Zero Games (Skullgirls) can now be played with others in local co-op making it quite a different experience. Plus a New Game Plus mode if you enjoy pain. You can see some previous thoughts I had in this linked article.
Like most other games having a New Game+ mode, it makes everything harder. Enemies? More difficult. Bosses? They'll make you sweat and your fingers ache. They also made it so you can unlock another colour for Ajna in this mode. There's also the addition of a "fan-favorite Inner Realm Incarnation" and you can also "fight the new Regional Delicacies" if it wasn't challenging enough.
What is an Ubuntu LTS release?
Come April 23rd 2020, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will be available. It will be the first LTS version of Ubuntu since the 18.04 release, and in this blog, I want to answer the common question, what is an LTS? For a deeper look at the benefits of using an Ubuntu LTS, there’s a whitepaper for that, for anything else, this post will answer your questions. LTS stands for long term support. Here, support means that throughout the lifetime of a release there is a commitment to update, patch and maintain the software. For an LTS, there is a shorter development cycle, where engineers and contributors add to the body of the release. And a longer beta testing cycle, where more testing and bug fixing takes place to focus on a release’s performance and stability.
Why I’m looking forward to the Librem Mini
With pre-orders confirmed, the Librem Mini is available and shipping soon. It might seem counter-intuitive, but this is also an exciting development for Librem One. If you’ll pardon me dreaming out loud, I’d like to set two long-term milestones before getting back to the daily grind. One view of Purism is a convenient place to get your hardware, your software and your services, with the bonus that unlike other vendors you are not locked in. You can mix and match or switch it up, according to your needs and preferences. But if we zoom in on the hardware department, we can now see another trifecta: handheld mobile, reliable laptops and mini server (optionally headless). Now as soon as you have two devices, let alone three, let alone a household of different phones or an office with a BYOD policy, you need a network so they can communicate. If you’re in the same room or building, a LAN will do. But step outside (or work remotely) and you encounter two issues...
Using syzkaller to detect programming bugs in the Linux kernel
In my previous blog post, we discussed the importance of testing, what is fuzzing, and how the syzkaller fuzzes the kernel in order to find bugs. Now, let’s install the tool and starting using it to improve our code base. The kernel source will be expected to be found in the $KSRC directory. The syscall descriptions are based on linux-next, so if something fails or triggers a warning that a specific syscall isn’t defined, consider changing to the current linux-next/master branch. Your kernel should be specifically configured to enhance the performance of syzkaller and to enable it to be properly fuzzed. The following configs are necessary...
