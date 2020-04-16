GNOME 3.34 snapcraft extension
We constantly strive to empower developers. Part of that aim extends to making development easier, for example improving build tools and documentation. As an element of this continued effort, we would like to introduce the new gnome-3-34 snapcraft extension!
The gnome-3-34 snapcraft extension is a code addition to snapcraft itself that abstracts away some commonly used snapcraft.yaml lines while also tailoring the build environment of GNOME application snaps. While this extension contains GNOME in the name and is tailored to GNOME apps, it is worth noting that the extension provides many of the components needed for desktop applications in general, making it useful for a broader set of applications than just GNOME.
What is an Ubuntu LTS release?
Come April 23rd 2020, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will be available. It will be the first LTS version of Ubuntu since the 18.04 release, and in this blog, I want to answer the common question, what is an LTS? For a deeper look at the benefits of using an Ubuntu LTS, there’s a whitepaper for that, for anything else, this post will answer your questions. LTS stands for long term support. Here, support means that throughout the lifetime of a release there is a commitment to update, patch and maintain the software. For an LTS, there is a shorter development cycle, where engineers and contributors add to the body of the release. And a longer beta testing cycle, where more testing and bug fixing takes place to focus on a release’s performance and stability.
Why I’m looking forward to the Librem Mini
With pre-orders confirmed, the Librem Mini is available and shipping soon. It might seem counter-intuitive, but this is also an exciting development for Librem One. If you’ll pardon me dreaming out loud, I’d like to set two long-term milestones before getting back to the daily grind. One view of Purism is a convenient place to get your hardware, your software and your services, with the bonus that unlike other vendors you are not locked in. You can mix and match or switch it up, according to your needs and preferences. But if we zoom in on the hardware department, we can now see another trifecta: handheld mobile, reliable laptops and mini server (optionally headless). Now as soon as you have two devices, let alone three, let alone a household of different phones or an office with a BYOD policy, you need a network so they can communicate. If you’re in the same room or building, a LAN will do. But step outside (or work remotely) and you encounter two issues...
Using syzkaller to detect programming bugs in the Linux kernel
In my previous blog post, we discussed the importance of testing, what is fuzzing, and how the syzkaller fuzzes the kernel in order to find bugs. Now, let’s install the tool and starting using it to improve our code base. The kernel source will be expected to be found in the $KSRC directory. The syscall descriptions are based on linux-next, so if something fails or triggers a warning that a specific syscall isn’t defined, consider changing to the current linux-next/master branch. Your kernel should be specifically configured to enhance the performance of syzkaller and to enable it to be properly fuzzed. The following configs are necessary...
