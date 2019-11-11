Programming: Raspberry Pi, Perl, Python and Java
But what if we could just link binaries into our program directly? We can. Mostly. I had no idea this was possible until after reading this list posting which explains the technique. It requires an intermediate object file, but it’s much faster to generate and compile then a textual equivalent file.
I wrote a little script to create and fast-switch between different tmux sessions, and thought I'd share it real quick so others can use it too. It's got two composable components you can use in your own stuff: [...]
I’m collecting different setups here. Other efforts are underway to organize a virtual conference. The setups listed below aim for smaller audiences with hopefully lower effort in setting things up.
I don’t discuss the other stuff needed for organizing a conference, like the social aspects (“hallway track”, “moderation”, “timekeeping”) or how people can forward questions from the chat to the speaker. The logistic aspects are mostly that outside of the “producer”, ideally nobody needs to install software beyond Chromium or another browser compatible enough with Jitsi to do video streaming.
In my blog post related to Perl Weekly Challenge 54 posted on April 4, 2020, the section about the "extra credit" task concerning the Collatz conjecture described in some details the difficulties encountered when trying to cache the data: the volume of data is very large. I'm blogging again on the subject because of new findings.
Let's say you need to parse and analyse some raw data, for example a log file, to generate a report.
An easy way to get started with this is to write some Python, Perl, Ruby or shell code to work on your file and print meaningful information about it.
These are some of my notes on intermediate statistics from the Udemy Data Science Bootcamp. The Python code associated with this section is available here.
It turns out our recent OpenJDK 8 through OpenJDK 14 benchmarks caught some on Oracle's Java team by surprise. But they were able to replicate the outcome and as a result OpenJDK 15 will be seeing better out-of-the-box performance.
Oracle has made some improvements to their G1 garbage collector that will enhance the out-of-the-box performance as seen by our testing. While Oracle does their own Java benchmarking, most of their work is with a fixed 4G heap size -- not the out-of-the-box configuration -- and thus were taken by surprise with our recent benchmark figures.
Stefan Johansson of Oracle explained the correction they have now made, "We decided to address this problem right away and a change to improve the behavior has already been pushed to JDK 15 (JDK-8241670). The basic idea is to aim for a larger region size by default and this is achieved by: only consider max heap size when determining region size and rounding up the region size to the nearest power of 2 instead of rounding down."
Openwashing and Standards
Verizon Media has launched a new open-source, big data coronavirus search engine called Vespa.
Access to information is essential during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are we interested in how the virus makes us ill, but we also want to know what to do about it.
“It (the platform) allows them to move quickly to respond to changing conditions, whether those are market conditions, or in this case, a global pandemic. We’re actually pretty proud of a lot of the end-users and how they’re able to use the software more efficiently now,” he says.
The problem with America’s strategy is that it is trying to win today’s “tech cold war”, as some call it, with yesterday’s arsenal. In effect it is trying to build an impenetrable wall around Huawei by any means necessary. This is a fool’s errand in a hyper-connected world in which technology and talent can flow freely. It only provides extra incentives for Huawei—and China—to become technologically self-sufficient. If America wants to win the race to 5G and, more generally, the battle for digital supremacy, it needs a new approach. Happily, the country’s own technology industry points the way: it has thrived on openness, software and a healthy balance of competition and co-operation. And that approach is at last now being applied in telecoms.
Mobile networks, long dominated by specialised hardware, are becoming defined by software. On April 8th Rakuten, a Japanese online giant, launched the world’s first fully “virtualised” mobile network, built using general-purpose hardware and lots of software (see article). Other mobile carriers will follow suit. Such networks would go a long way towards dealing with America’s concern about Huawei: that using the firm’s gear in 5G networks could let the Chinese government intercept data or sabotage rival economies.
By the end of March, each of the stores Rolling Stone spoke with had closed. Despite years of facing off against the [Internet], they each had found new life on their websites and the crowdsourced online database and marketplace Discogs. Some of the store owners worried that the allure of streaming services during quarantine would encourage people to drift farther away from physical media, but, more surprising, streaming has been down since the country started shutting down. Although web sales aren’t as profitable as foot traffic, they’re enough to keep the lights on. At least for now.
Security patches and 3 antimalware solutions for Linux systems
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (apache and chromium), Debian (webkit2gtk), Fedora (firefox, nss, and thunderbird), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable and git), openSUSE (gnuhealth), Oracle (thunderbird), Red Hat (kernel-alt, thunderbird, and tigervnc), Scientific Linux (thunderbird), Slackware (openvpn), and SUSE (freeradius-server and libqt4).
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (git), Fedora (cacti, cacti-spine, chromium, golang-github-buger-jsonparser, kernel, kernel-headers, and kernel-tools), openSUSE (ansible, git, and mp3gain), Oracle (container-tools:ol8, nodejs:10, and virt:ol), Red Hat (chromium-browser, ipmitool, and thunderbird), Slackware (bind), SUSE (quartz), and Ubuntu (php5, php7.0, php7.2, php7.3).
Even if you use Tripwire, you should realize that malicious attackers can still plant bad software on your system without your knowledge. In this article, you'll learn how to install and run three different antimalware applications that can help you keep your system free of malicious irritants that make users call you at the least convenient times: chkrootkit, rkhunter, and ClamAV.
Android Leftovers
