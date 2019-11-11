Programming: Raspberry Pi, Perl, Python and Java
-
embedding binary objects in c
But what if we could just link binaries into our program directly? We can. Mostly. I had no idea this was possible until after reading this list posting which explains the technique. It requires an intermediate object file, but it’s much faster to generate and compile then a textual equivalent file.
-
tmux-session
I wrote a little script to create and fast-switch between different tmux sessions, and thought I'd share it real quick so others can use it too. It's got two composable components you can use in your own stuff: [...]
-
State of software engineering, JavaScript is the future, and more industry trends [Ed: "As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model" but relies on "article [which] uses GitHub Octoverse data as the basis" i.e. data about projects that Microsoft controls and nothing else]
-
Working from home with your Raspberry Pi
-
Perlmongers Conferences in the Time of Corona
I’m collecting different setups here. Other efforts are underway to organize a virtual conference. The setups listed below aim for smaller audiences with hopefully lower effort in setting things up.
I don’t discuss the other stuff needed for organizing a conference, like the social aspects (“hallway track”, “moderation”, “timekeeping”) or how people can forward questions from the chat to the speaker. The logistic aspects are mostly that outside of the “producer”, ideally nobody needs to install software beyond Chromium or another browser compatible enough with Jitsi to do video streaming.
-
Revisiting the Collatz Sequence (PWC 54)
In my blog post related to Perl Weekly Challenge 54 posted on April 4, 2020, the section about the "extra credit" task concerning the Collatz conjecture described in some details the difficulties encountered when trying to cache the data: the volume of data is very large. I'm blogging again on the subject because of new findings.
-
Flask Delicious Tutorial : Building a Library Management System Part 4 - Focus on Responses
-
Generating reports with Python, Markdown and entr
Let's say you need to parse and analyse some raw data, for example a log file, to generate a report.
An easy way to get started with this is to write some Python, Perl, Ruby or shell code to work on your file and print meaningful information about it.
-
Python Bytes: #177 Coding is 90% Google searching or is it?
-
Rigved Rakshit: Intermediate Statistics
These are some of my notes on intermediate statistics from the Udemy Data Science Bootcamp. The Python code associated with this section is available here.
-
OpenJDK 15 To Have Better Out-Of-The-Box Performance
It turns out our recent OpenJDK 8 through OpenJDK 14 benchmarks caught some on Oracle's Java team by surprise. But they were able to replicate the outcome and as a result OpenJDK 15 will be seeing better out-of-the-box performance.
Oracle has made some improvements to their G1 garbage collector that will enhance the out-of-the-box performance as seen by our testing. While Oracle does their own Java benchmarking, most of their work is with a fixed 4G heap size -- not the out-of-the-box configuration -- and thus were taken by surprise with our recent benchmark figures.
Stefan Johansson of Oracle explained the correction they have now made, "We decided to address this problem right away and a change to improve the behavior has already been pushed to JDK 15 (JDK-8241670). The basic idea is to aim for a larger region size by default and this is achieved by: only consider max heap size when determining region size and rounding up the region size to the nearest power of 2 instead of rounding down."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 847 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: Raspberry Pi, Perl, Python and Java
Perlmongers Conferences in the Time of Corona
Openwashing and Standards
Security patches and 3 antimalware solutions for Linux systems
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 23 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 5 sec ago
4 hours 34 min ago
10 hours 54 min ago
18 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 51 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago