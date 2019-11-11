OSS Leftovers
Vapor IO Revamps Synse, Its Open Source API for Data Center Automation
Vapor IO has revamped Synse, its open-source software that collects operating data from data center infrastructure devices and sensors and translates it into a format that can be ingested and used by data center management or workload orchestration tools. The main point of Synse is to enable data center automation.
Firefox Nightly: These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 73
How to livestream a conference in just under a week
For the first time ever, LibrePlanet 2020 was a fully virtual conference due to ongoing issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In our last week of preparations before the live event, increasingly disturbing news related to the virus made us realize we could not responsibly hold our usual conference on software freedom in person while protecting the safety of our participants and their communities. So we turned everything around to eventually bring 35 free software presentations to our community through the filter of a computer screen. After the conference, we had many people writing to ask us for more details about what we used to do it, so we wanted to take this opportunity to share how we were able to create a fully free interactive and educational virtual experience.
LibrePlanet 2020 videos were recorded from the livestream, and they will be posted online soon. For the sessions that are not too dependent on the visual information from the slides, we'll also be providing the audiostreams via an RSS feed for anyone to listen to while they exercise, bake, garden, or seek distraction from very stressful times.
How to livestream a conference in just under a week (FSF)
On the FSF blog, Zoe Kooyman describes how the LibrePlanet 2020 conference was converted to a virtual conference in a week's time—using free software, naturally.
OSOR publishes 10 country reports!
You will have an overview of the governmental actors, strategic players, political and legal framework, and the initiatives in the public sector that relate to open source software. If you wish to have a glimpse of the highlights of each country, the reports are also complemented by a one-page factsheet. Both documents can be downloaded and further reused (authorised under the CC BY 4.0 licence).
Once all the country reports are published, the OSOR team will conduct a comprehensive study in the form of a comparative analysis, giving a full overview of observable trends and the various strengths of open source software policies throughout the European Union.
MindsDB raises $3 million for open source automated machine learning
MindsDB today announced it has raised $3 million to grow its automated machine learning platform made for data scientists and developers to quickly train and deploy models.
The open source platform has been downloaded more than 250,000 times through Python pip installs or software with a graphic user interface and has been used by 20,000 developers. Explainability tools are also built in under the hood due to the work of cofounder and CEO Jorge Torres.
