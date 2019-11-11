today's leftovers
-
Why I'm Not Going to Say "Distros Don't Matter" Anymore
I tried my best, but it is time to put this slogan to bed.
-
This Connecticut professor refurbishes old computers and gives them to students in need [of GNU/Linux].
-
Monitoring Kubernetes Workloads: The Sidecar Pattern
Kubernetes has entirely changed the way we build infrastructure, speeding up deployments and letting us replicate and scale microservice architectures. That speed comes with a new set of challenges around how we maintain visibility and monitor infrastructure.
In this post, I’ll recap the webinar Sensu CEO Caleb Hailey did with the CNCF, where he discussed some of the existing and popular patterns for monitoring Kubernetes (like Prometheus) and why traditional methods fall short in a cloud-native world. I’ll also go over current best practices for monitoring workloads on Kubernetes, including the sidecar pattern for monitoring.
-
Shared Virtual Memory Lands In Mesa Gallium3D's "Clover" OpenCL Implementation
After being in code review the past half-year, support for Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) within Gallium3D's "Clover" OpenCL state tracker was just merged for Mesa 20.1.
Shared Virtual Memory is one of the requirements of OpenCL 2.0 and allows for sharing pointers and other data structures more seamlessly between the host and GPU/device. This shared address space / virtual memory between the host and device also provides for better memory model consistency, among other improvements.
-
Wine Finally Starting To See Work On Better USB Support
It looks like better support for Windows programs running under Wine interacting directly with USB devices could finally be on the horizon.
Merged today were the initial pieces of Wineusb as a USB driver for Wine akin to Microsoft's WinUSB. In the past were also patches for a program called wineusb separate from this WineUSB driver implementation.
-
LaKademy 2019
Past November 2019 KDE fellows from Latin-America arrived in Salvador – Brazil to attend an one more edition of LaKademy – the Latin American Akademy. That was the 7th edition of the event (or the 8th, if you count Akademy-BR as the first LaKademy) and the second one with Salvador as host city. No problem for me: in fact I would like to move there and live in Salvador for at least a few years.
-
Introducing a command line client for GitLab
As KDE is currently migrating from Phabricator to GitLab, it’s a goood time to compare the advantages and disadvantages of both platforms. For phabricator, one of the disadvantages for me is the non-repository-focused structure. For example you can’t easily get to the patches submitted for a project from its repository. The same is valid for the tasks belonging to a project. This makes it harder for new contributors coming from GitHub-like platforms to submit their patches.
GitLab in turn lacks some of the power-user features of Phabricator. One of them is an easy-to-use command line client that does not merely expose the JSON api as shell commands. Since Phabricator has such a client, called arcanist, or in short, arc, which KDE developers and contributors are already used to, I started developing something similar for GitLab.
With it, for example creating a merge request is as easy as running git lab diff in a branch containing your commit(s). To keep track of open merge requests, there is the git lab list command, which lists your recently opened merge requests and their status.
-
Delta Chat Desktop
There is a new tool available for Sparkers: Delta Chat Desktop.
-
Raphaël Hertzog: Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, March 2020
Like each month, here comes a report about the work of paid contributors to Debian LTS.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 840 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: Raspberry Pi, Perl, Python and Java
Perlmongers Conferences in the Time of Corona
Openwashing and Standards
Security patches and 3 antimalware solutions for Linux systems
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 23 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 5 sec ago
4 hours 34 min ago
10 hours 54 min ago
18 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 51 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago