Collabora’s Contributions to Linux Kernel 5.6

Saturday 18th of April 2020
Linux

The development cycle of Linux kernel 5.6 has not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed the way we live and work. The final release arrived on schedule at the end of March and was ready for mass adoption a couple of days later.

Collabora is well known for their great contributions to the Linux kernel, and this cycle was no different, despite the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, I think they made more contributions than in the previous releases, and that’s probably because most of its developers work remotely for years.

My First 24 Hours With The Deepin 20 Beta: A Disappointing Dream

When anyone sees Linux OS Deepin for the first time, their initial reaction is always the same: “That looks gorgeous!” Indeed, Deepin is a looker. Stunning, slick and arguably the best looking desktop environment in existence. So why isn’t it my daily driver? With this week’s launch of the brand new Deepin 20 Beta, I wanted to give this distribution another shot. Here’s how my first 24 hours played out. Look, the majority of Linux installers are serviceable, but Deepin’s actually looks modern and aesthetically it makes Windows 10’s look like a relic. The prior version of Deepin had a fantastic installer, and Deepin 20 makes iterative improvements on it. It’s snappy, colorful, smartly branded and easy to understand. Read more

Stable Kernels: 5.6.5, 5.5.18, 5.4.33, and 4.19.116

  • Linux 5.6.5
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.6.5 kernel. All users of the 5.6 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.6.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.6.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

  • Linux 5.5.18
  • Linux 5.4.33
  • Linux 4.19.116

Endless 3.8.0 Beta 1 Trip Report

Endless have recently released the first beta of the 3.8 series for their Linux based operating system. As someone who used to work there in product, and is still friends with a number of Endless-ers I upgraded my personal machine and checked it out. This is a “trip report” of my notes and may be a little bitty but I hope it’s useful feedback for the developers and designers and maybe encourages a few other people to give Endless a go. Things that are great Always the first thing to comment on with a new Endless release but the upgrade process driven by ostree is still class leading. A quick download, reboot and you’re in. And the reassurance of a quick and reliable rollback as well, always handy when testing a beta! Read more

IBM, Linux Foundation see great response from COBOL programmers

Response has been overwhelming to the call by states for COBOL programmers for help keeping unemployment systems functioning since COVID-19 has resulted in an unprecedented surge in people being laid off and having to file for unemployment benefits. Nearly 1,300 people have stepped forward to either volunteer or work for hire, according to John Mertic, director of program management at Linux Foundation, which has partnered with IBM on initiatives to teach the 60-year-old COBOL programming language to coders. Read more

