Gaming
  • Build a mighty empire and help a needy Fish God in 'Merchant of the Skies' out now

    Merchant of the Skies from Coldwild Games has you sail through the skies and build up a huge trading empire, and it's out today with a whole lot of new features. It mixes together some light base-building and tycoon elements, with plenty of exploration as you gradually build up to have your own company.

    This exit from Early Access comes with with a full overhaul to the campaign mod, with a ton of new missions and characters. The developer said it should give you 6-8 hours gameplay but there's other modes to play through too. Also with this update they've introduced a new water mechanic, with lake generation and a new water tower building and there's even some lovely new ambient sounds.

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has now beaten the all-time player record of Dota 2

    Four years ago, Valve's free to play MOBA Dota 2 hit 1,295,114 concurrent players and today it's finally been beaten by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

    Why the sudden resurgence of CS:GO? Well, I've been following it along and noted a few times now about certain milestones both Steam and CS:GO have been hitting. Have a look at this previous article for a little timeline, it's absolutely crazy.

  • Kingdom Two Crowns free update 'Dead Lands' arrives April 28 - Bloodstained crossover

    Kingdom Two Crowns from Noio, Coatsink and publisher Raw Fury is set to expand with a free update on all platforms on April 28. The update is named Dead Lands, with it being a cross-over with Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (which sadly cancelled Linux) but don't let that put you off free content for Kingdom Two Crowns.

    "Since launch, monarchs have been building their Kingdoms in the classic medieval and feudal Japan inspired settings. Now things are about to get darker and creepier with Dead Lands, a completely new setting that will change how you rule your Kingdom. Taking place in a gloomy gothic world with eerie mounts, building a Kingdom has never been more frightening than this!"

  • KnotBot, a very sweet looking programming-puzzle game involving knots and strings

    KnotBot might be one of the sweetest looking puzzle-programming type of games I've ever seen. A game where you give a little robot directions across a bunch of hand-crafted levels. It's due out on Steam sometime in May, and the developer confirmed on Twitter that it will be supporting Linux either at release or "shortly" after.

    I'm quite a sucker for these types of puzzle games. After playing other similar titles like Selfless Heroes, Robo Instructus and 7 Billion Humans I'm keen to see what other game developers can do with the basic idea behind it. Take a look at the first proper KnotBot trailer below:

This week in KDE: our cup overfloweth with improvements

Three main topics will hold the floor today: Dolphin and other file management stuff, Plasma polish, and Wayland–we’re making a bit of a push on Wayland stuff so you should see more Wayland fixes going forward! For all three, we’re concentrating on fixing longstanding issues. There’s more too, of course! Also, as you’ve no doubt noticed, I’m going to try out sending these posts on Saturday morning Europe time, instead of Sunday. Hopefully it should be a nice way to start your weekend. Read more

Jitsi Meet in the News

  • This is what end-to-end encryption should look like!

    Some of the people watching our repos have been asking us what the deal was with this little new HIPS project (which by the way stands for Hidden In Plain Sight). Well, now you know! HIPS is about using a new Chrome WebRTC API called “Insertable Streams” to add a second layer of end-to-end encryption to media streams in a way that would make them inaccessible to the video router.

    While there is a ton of work left on getting authentication and key distribution to work, the project is already advanced enough for us to engage in two very important steps: [...]

  • What Is Jitsi and Is it More Secure Than Zoom?

    Online conference apps help to maintain business and family connections when you can’t all appear in the same room. There is a wealth of video conferencing and video chat apps to choose from. However, if you’re talking about personal matters or discussing the details of a business contract, you need to know the service you’re using will protect your privacy.

    Jitsi is an encrypted open-source video conferencing app you can use to protect your privacy. So, how does Jitsi compare to Zoom? Is Jitsi easy to use? Should you switch to Jitsi?

    Let’s take a look.

  • How to use Jitsi Meet, an open source Zoom alternative

    So you’re sick of Zoom.

    Maybe it’s the privacy issues, the security issues, or just the whole misrepresenting its encryption thing. Regardless of the specific reason, you know that there has to be a better video-conferencing tool out there, and you’re determined to find it. Enter Jitsi Meet.

    Much like Zoom, the free and open-source video-chat tool is easy to use and requires little-to-no onboarding. It’s also encrypted, and doesn’t sell your data. As an added bonus, you don’t need an account and you don’t need to download anything to start or join a meeting. Oh yeah, and it supports tile view.

    Here’s what you need to get started.

  • Jitsi Meet features update, April 2020

    While we work on making sure our infrastructure is able to cope with the recent surge in traffic, we have managed to ship some features we think you may like, let’s go!

My 10 guiding principles for open source community management

Many activities these days, be they sports, social work, arts or free and open source software, are organized in some sort of community. If backed by a respective legal entity, this not only helps with getting donations and entering contracts but also puts statutes and rules in place that establish the values and ideals all contributors share and abide by. Inside these communities, there can be various roles. Some of them have formal requirements and annual or biannual elections, e.g., the board of directors or the supervisory board; others exist ad hoc within dynamically grown groups and can change frequently. Either of those are ideally composed of experienced and enthusiastic community members who take leadership and responsibility. Read more

