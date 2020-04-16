Intel (x86) and ARM in Linux 5.8
Intel Sends Initial Linux 5.8 Graphics Driver Updates - Adds Ability For Tapping Full EU Perf, More Tiger Lake Bits
Less than one week since the release of Linux 5.7-rc1, Intel's large open-source graphics team has already submitted their first pull request to DRM-Next of changes for Linux 5.8.
The Linux 5.8 merge window won't happen until June and then that stable release later in the summer, but already the Intel folks have a lot of material accumulating for this next cycle.
Linux 5.8 To Bring An Arm CryptoCell Driver For True RNG Within TrustZone
Queued up as one of the early changes in the cryptographic subsystem ahead of the Linux 5.8 kernel cycle this summer is an Arm CryptoCell driver.
CryptoCell for TrustZone is one of Arm's embedded security options for hardware random number generation (RNG) as well as cryptographic acceleration engines within this secure environment on SoCs and other security features.
