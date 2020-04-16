Fedora 32 Delayed
Fedora program update: 2020-16
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. The Final freeze is underway and the Go/No-Go meeting is Thursday!
I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
Fedora 32 Final is NO-GO
The release status of Fedora 32 Final is no-go.. Due to open blocker bugs, Fedora 32 Final was declared "no-go". We will reconvene at 1700 UTC on Thursday, 23 April[1] to re-evaluate. If we determine at that time that Fedora 32 is go, it will release on the "target release date #1" of 28 April. For more information, please see the minutes[2] from the Fedora 32 Final Go/No-Go meeting.
Fedora 32 Delayed From Releasing Next Week Due To Bugs
Hopefully it won't be like many Fedora releases in the past that were dragged out for weeks at a time due to blocker bugs (thankfully, recent Fedora releases have been tremendously better in that regard), but Fedora 32 will not be debuting next week as planned due to bugs.
Thursday's release management meeting for Fedora 32 determined it a NO-GO.
