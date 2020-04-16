AWS and GNU/Linux
Ubuntu Begins Offering A Rolling Release Kernel For The Amazon Cloud
Canonical is transitioning Ubuntu's support in the Amazon AWS environment to have a rolling-release model for its kernel albeit other packages will remain under their traditional stable release update handling. At least though it's good they will be more punctually offering new kernel versions in the cloud
This new rolling kernel model is being offered in the name of providing "the latest upstream bug fixes and performance improvements around task scheduling, I/O scheduling, networking, hypervisor guests and containers to our users."
Q&A with Amazon's Deepak Singh Regarding Bottlerocket, Containers and EC2
AWS announced a Linux based operating system called Bottlerocket.
InfoQ caught up with Deepak Singh, VP of compute services at AWS, regarding details about the announcement.
Deepak Singh covers the motivation for a new Linux-based operating system and how it builds on the lessons learned from operationalizing Amazon Linux, primarily dealing with security and performance issues.
He talks about how these issues are addressed in Bottlerocket and the roadmap which goes beyond the current Kubernetes support.
