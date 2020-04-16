Darktable 3.0.2 Released
darktable 3.0.2 released
We’re proud to announce the new feature release of darktable, 3.0.2!
Darktable 3.0.2 Released with New Features & Cameras Support
Open source photography workflow app and raw developer Darktable 3.0.2 was released today with new features, bug-fixes, and new cameras support. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 19.10, Ubuntu 20.04.
Darktable 3.0.2 RAW Image Editor Improves Camera Support, Adds Enhancements
Darktable 3.0.2 has been released as the second maintenance update to the Darktable 3.0 series, adding some minor enhancements to the user interface, along with improved camera support.
This is a maintenance update that adds a few new features and updated camera support. Among the new features and changes, Darktable now allows for larger vignette scale, adds the Ctrl+Click shortcut for renaming module instances, and allows to group blend modes by category.
To keep user’s modifications, a pseudo preset is now available in the White Balance module. Also, in the Crop & Rotate module, it’s now possible to allow only vertical composition change by using the Shift modifier when dragging the crop area, as well as horizontal composition change by using the Ctrl modifier.
