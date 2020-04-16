FreeBSD: Working on Laptop and OpenZFS Support
FreeBSD On Laptops Is Still A Big Challenge But The Slimbook Could Soon Be Running Well
FreeBSD may be running great on servers at the likes of Netflix, but when it comes to running the BSD operating system on laptops it still is largely a giant mess.
FreeBSD laptop support isn't nearly as well off as it is running FreeBSD on servers, but at least in recent times there has been more focus and developer action on improving the laptop compatibility.
OpenZFS Merges The New FreeBSD Support
FreeBSD developers have been working on transitioning to using OpenZFS as their ZFS file-system upstream code rather than the dormant Illumos base. That initial FreeBSD support has been mainlined this week into the OpenZFS repository, now providing a common code-base between for the open-source ZFS file-system code between Illumos, FreeBSD, Linux, and work-in-progress macOS.
