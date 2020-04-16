Language Selection

FreeBSD: Working on Laptop and OpenZFS Support

BSD
  • FreeBSD On Laptops Is Still A Big Challenge But The Slimbook Could Soon Be Running Well

    FreeBSD may be running great on servers at the likes of Netflix, but when it comes to running the BSD operating system on laptops it still is largely a giant mess.

    FreeBSD laptop support isn't nearly as well off as it is running FreeBSD on servers, but at least in recent times there has been more focus and developer action on improving the laptop compatibility.

  • OpenZFS Merges The New FreeBSD Support

    FreeBSD developers have been working on transitioning to using OpenZFS as their ZFS file-system upstream code rather than the dormant Illumos base. That initial FreeBSD support has been mainlined this week into the OpenZFS repository, now providing a common code-base between for the open-source ZFS file-system code between Illumos, FreeBSD, Linux, and work-in-progress macOS.

Chrome/Chromium 83 Beta and Chromium 81 for Slackware 14.2

  • Chrome 83 Beta: Cross-site Scripting Protection, Improved Form Controls, and Safe Cross-origin Resource Sharing

    Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 83 is beta as of April 16, 2020.

  • Chrome 83 Beta Rolls Out With Better Form Controls, Barcode Detection API

    Following the release of Chrome 81 earlier this month, Chrome 83 is now in beta with Google having skipped Chrome 82 due to delays / internal issues. Chrome 83 Beta is out today with trusted types for DOM manipulation, improved form controls that provide much nicer looking HTML input form controls by default, new origin trials, a barcode detection API is introduced as part of their shape detection API, various WebRTC improvements, and other changes.

  • Chromium 81 – and the new build process for Slackware 14.2

    Google released version 81 of their Chromium browser sources last week, after spending a lot of effort to bring security patches to the 80.x releases in the weeks before. As said before, Google is going to skip the 82 release entirely because of the staffing challenges resulting from the Corina crisis, and will jump straight to release 83 somewhere mid-May. I uploaded packages for chromium 81.0.4044.92 a few days ago – but those were only for Slackware-current. I found it impossible to compile the latest Chromium 81 code on Slackware 14.2 and I had been trying for days. Yesterday I finally succeeded after more than a week of trying since the sources were released. I can not sit behind my computer for long, but that was not too much of a setback in this particular case. I kept running into new compiler or linker errors, then I would think of a fix, set the box to compile again and had to wait for hours to see the result… and lie down in the meantime. For an entire week, I met failure upon failure.

AWS and GNU/Linux

  • Ubuntu Begins Offering A Rolling Release Kernel For The Amazon Cloud

    Canonical is transitioning Ubuntu's support in the Amazon AWS environment to have a rolling-release model for its kernel albeit other packages will remain under their traditional stable release update handling. At least though it's good they will be more punctually offering new kernel versions in the cloud This new rolling kernel model is being offered in the name of providing "the latest upstream bug fixes and performance improvements around task scheduling, I/O scheduling, networking, hypervisor guests and containers to our users."

  • Q&A with Amazon's Deepak Singh Regarding Bottlerocket, Containers and EC2

    AWS announced a Linux based operating system called Bottlerocket. InfoQ caught up with Deepak Singh, VP of compute services at AWS, regarding details about the announcement. Deepak Singh covers the motivation for a new Linux-based operating system and how it builds on the lessons learned from operationalizing Amazon Linux, primarily dealing with security and performance issues. He talks about how these issues are addressed in Bottlerocket and the roadmap which goes beyond the current Kubernetes support.

Fedora 32 Delayed

  • Fedora program update: 2020-16

    Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. The Final freeze is underway and the Go/No-Go meeting is Thursday! I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

  • Fedora 32 Final is NO-GO

    The release status of Fedora 32 Final is no-go.. Due to open blocker bugs, Fedora 32 Final was declared "no-go". We will reconvene at 1700 UTC on Thursday, 23 April[1] to re-evaluate. If we determine at that time that Fedora 32 is go, it will release on the "target release date #1" of 28 April. For more information, please see the minutes[2] from the Fedora 32 Final Go/No-Go meeting.

  • Fedora 32 Delayed From Releasing Next Week Due To Bugs

    Hopefully it won't be like many Fedora releases in the past that were dragged out for weeks at a time due to blocker bugs (thankfully, recent Fedora releases have been tremendously better in that regard), but Fedora 32 will not be debuting next week as planned due to bugs. Thursday's release management meeting for Fedora 32 determined it a NO-GO.

