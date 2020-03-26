today's leftovers
-
I was laid off for 3 weeks and used the time to bring RepoStorm up to par. I have not unleashed it to the net yet. I have also re-written the “Service section”. I intend to build a error free Operating System autonomously. Probably hard to see, I do have dual 43″ 4K screens.
Let me tell you what is happening, on the left screen RepoStorm is Analyzing the entire Ubuntu Focal Repository over 82 GB of debs on the server in the basement, it has made it to the letter “D”. This will be a long process. Right Screen? RepoStorm is in process of building you a new repository of error free debs on my main rig.
-
Last week, Google and Apple announced that they were working together to develop privacy-protecting technology that could enable COVID-19 contact-tracing apps.
The idea is elegant in its simplicity: Google and Apple phones would quietly in the background create a database of other phones that have been in Bluetooth range—about 100 to 200 feet—over a rolling two-week time period. When users find out that they are infected, they can send an alert to all the phones that were recently in their proximity.
The broadcast would not identify the infected person, it would just alert the recipient that someone in his or her recent orbit had been infected. And, importantly, the companies say they are not collecting data on people’s identities and infection status. Nearly all of the data and communication would be stored on users’ phones.
[...]
It’s vulnerable to trolls. Because there is no verification of user identity or whether a user is actually infected, people could use this service to fake being contagious.
-
The Finnish telecom is said to have hired Citi to fight back against a multibillion-dollar deal from private equity to take over some or all of the company, according to TMT Finance.
-
Nokia (NOKIA.HE) declined to comment on Thursday on a media report saying it was working with an investment bank to defend itself from a hostile takeover, news which sent its shares sharply higher.
“Nokia does not comment on market rumours,” said a spokesman for the company.
Earlier on Thursday shares in Nokia surged 12.5%, with traders pointing to a report by online newspaper TMT Finance that said the group was working to defend itself from a hostile takeover bid for parts or all of its business.
The TMT Finance report said Nokia had hired Citi, a regular investment banking partner of the Finnish firm, for the deal which could be worth $17.4 billion.
Devices/Embedded: Hardware With GNU/Linux Support and Latest on Raspberry Pi
-
Wixom, Michigan based Acromag has announced a compact, fanless data acquisition computer called the ARCX1100. The system meets military requirements for SWaP-C (reduced Size, Weight, Power, and Cost) for vetronics, C4ISR, payload management, and command and control for drones and robotics. Non-military applications include industrial and mobile embedded applications including test and measurement, data acquisition and control, communications, avionics, simulation, and signal processing.
-
Pine64 has been making Raspberry Pi-like single-board computers for a while, but over the past few years the company has become one of the most interesting players in the cheap Linux computer space.
The company’s PinePhone is a $150 smartphone designed to run GNU/Linux software. The PineBook Pro is a $200 Linux laptop with specs that are at least twice as good as those for the company’s older sub-$100 Linux laptop. And the company is also working on a cheap, open source-friendly tablet and smartwatch.
The latter two are still very much works in progress — but you can read about the progress being made on the software and hardware for all of those devices in the Pine64 April Update published this week.
-
There’s no word about the operating system, but I’m pretty sure CHUWI will ship the computer with Windows 10 Home 64-bit. But if you’d been reading Linuxium reviews about Gemini Lake mini PCs you’ll know those can also run Ubuntu 18.04 and other Linux distributions fairly well. 4K video playback in Kodi and YouTube does work, but usually a bit better in Windows where results also vary depending on your web browser and video codec.
-
XCY X41 mini PC ships with its 110/220V power adapter, regional power cord (EU, AU, UK or US), a user manual & a warranty card. The mini PC is said to support Windows 10, Windows 8, and Linux distributions such as Ubuntu.
-
-
OSS Leftovers
-
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 22 beta 1 is now available (downloads, hashes, release notes). I have abandoned trying to write that AltiVec GCM routine because it really needs 64-bit elements, something that 32-bit AltiVec obviously doesn't have, and the 32-bit version I attempted to throw together ended up being not much faster (if at all) than a scalar approach. Since this seemed like a lot of risk for no gain, I just threw in the towel. Instead, this release has a syntactic update to JavaScript and also improves the performance of H.264 streams using the MP4 Enabler, especially on multiprocessor systems. This now by default uses the lower "fast" quality mode of ffmpeg and because it is not spec-compliant may cause odd behaviour on a few videos. If you notice this, advise which URL, and then set tenfourfox.mp4.high_quality to true (you may need to add this preference). TenFourFox FPR22 final will come out parallel with Firefox 76/68.8 on or around May 5.
-
Kiwi TCMS is donating € 10000 (ten thousand euro) to our community to enable more hands working together and give an opportunity for people to get exposed to open source contributions. You will help us complete pending tasks faster while learning something new and receive a bonus for your efforts! This blog post outlines the rules of our open source bounty program.
-
We’ve finally reached a turning point: open-source can now be viewed as a pure advantage. In fact, open-source has evolved over the past few decades to become a crucial part of the IT landscape. Red Hat’s annual State of Enterprise Open Source report, which surveyed 950 global IT leaders, states that an increasing number of enterprises are using open source. Sixty-nine percent of the survey’s respondents indicated that usage of enterprise open source is either important or very important for their organizations, and 45 percent of enterprises use open source for website development.
-
We're adding to our fully-online Open Source Technology Management courses to provide those pursuing a career around open source software even more options. In addition to our fully accredited, credit-barring courses offered through Brandeis University, we've developed six new "micro-courses." Taking just four weeks and guided by high-profile leaders in the open source community, you'll have the opportunity to explore the latest trends and techniques driving open source projects and companies. Case studies highlight real-world scenarios and solutions impacting the creation and delivery of open source software across industries. Group projects provide virtual teams direct experience in the highly collaborative, iterative, and innovative world of open source communities of practice.
And of course, just like our traditional courses, OSI members receive a 15% discount off the cost of our new micro-courses.
The goal of these courses, and why the OSI is so interested in supporting them, is to prepare the next generation of project founders, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to understand, leverage, and succeed as authentic open source users, developers, contributors, and maintainers.
[...]
Sign up to receive more information about the program.
-
Intel engineers have outed a new version of oneDNN, the library formerly known as DNNL and before that MKL-DNN for providing a deep neural network library geared for high performance deep learning applications. In aiming to live up to its name, oneDNN 1.4 has more performance optimizations.
The oneDNN 1.4 library release is the second release under the umbrella of being part of Intel's oneAPI toolkit.
Programming: PHP, Python, Rust, Java and More
-
Apart from planting them into various scripts, they could be also successfully planted into:
Configuration files – potentially with the same impact (ACE)
Log files – as part of detection bypass efforts
-
For the next half an hour, he’s been proudly telling about “exciting” projects, competitive salary, and a fancy office in the city center. During his elevator pitch, he was not shy to mention disruptive technology, innovation culture, and dynamic environment, also known as “our management can’t stop changing priorities”.
When I asked him what motivates software developers, he shrugged.
Companies waste millions on building the environment they think makes developers happy, without understanding what actually makes developers tick.
-
Qt has a long history. The first stable version was released before the first version of C++ was standardized and long before the different C++ compiler vendors started shipping usable implementations of the C++ standard library. Because of this, Qt often followed (and still follows) some design idioms that feel unnatural to the usual C++ developer.
-
In this article you will see how to manage date and time in JavaScript using Moment.js. How to use moment.js in JavaScript to manage Date and time. Moment.js is a lightweight JavaScript date library for parsing, validating, manipulating, and formatting dates. Working with times and dates in JavaScript has always been a sort of cumbersome. Often, native data methods are wordy and also the API is inconsistent. Thus, whenever you ask a data-related query on StackOverflow, often you would hear a reply ‘use Moment.js‘.
-
RPMs of PHP version 7.4.5 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32 and remi-php74 repository for Fedora 30-31 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 7 (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.3.17 are available in remi repository for Fedora 30-31 and remi-php73 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.2.30 are available in remi-php72 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).
-
Python programming language comes with a useful built-in module called “ConfigParser” which can be used to cleanly write configuration parameters for apps. ConfigParser uses a well defined and structured configuration language fully compatible with INI files found in Microsoft Windows. These INI files can be used with Python apps running in Linux as well and they provide a persistent way to store and retrieve values.
In Linux, it is more common to see “.conf” files than “.ini” files. Conf files in Linux are just like any other text files and therefore, they can be structured in any way. It is dependent on parser how it interprets a “.conf” file. Python’s ConfigParser module can parse “.conf” files as well (or any other random extension), provided these files are defined in INI compatible configuration language. This article will explain reading and writing “.conf” files in Linux using the latest stable version of Python 3. Note that if you replace all occurrences of “.conf” extension in this article with “.ini” extension, the result would be the same. The process and code explained below should be mostly compatible with Microsoft Windows as well, with a few minor differences. Though these differences won’t be covered in this article.
-
People on my team asked me some time ago how I debug things in our python code base. So I thought I’d share here.
The easiest (and least efficient) way to debug is to use print statements and logging. But since you’re not using a real debugger, you need to update the code and rerun in order to get new results.
Hence the most efficient way to debug things in python is to use a debugger. Don’t be scared, they are easy to master and they’ll serve you nicely for the rest of your life. They all are very similar.
-
Dealing with problematic dependencies is an indispensable part of software testing. Often, we cannot or do not want to rely on 3rd party service/network communication/hard drive etc., especially in unit-tests.
-
We are happy to present the results of our fourth annual survey of our Rust community. Before we dig into the analysis, we want to give a big "thank you!" to all of the people who took the time to respond. You are vital to Rust continuing to improve year after year!
-
The Foundation for Public Code works to enable open and collaborative public-purpose software for public organizations (like local governments) internationally. We do this by supporting software at the codebase level through codebase stewardship. We also publish the Standard for Public Code (draft version 0.1.4 at the time of this writing), which helps open source codebase communities build solutions that can be reused successfully by other organizations. It includes guidance for policymakers, managers, developers, designers, and vendors.
Among other things, the standard addresses code coverage, or how much of the code is executed when an automated test suite runs. It's one way to measure the likelihood that the code contains undetected software bugs. In the standard's "Use continuous integration" requirements, it says, "source code test and documentation coverage should be monitored." Additionally, the guidance to check this requirement states, "code coverage tools check whether coverage is at 100% of the code."
Over my software development career, which spans more than two decades, I have worked on codebases large and small and some with very high percentages of code coverage. Yet none of the non-trivial codebases I have contributed to have reported 100% test coverage. This made me question whether the "check whether coverage is at 100%" guidance would be followed.
