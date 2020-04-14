CentOS 8 desktop perfection - the sequel
And this brings us to the end of this adventurous rollercoaster. Good stuff, bad stuff, good stuff again. Now, what worries is me is the newfound bipolar nature of the CentOS 8 desktop transformation. On one hand, some things are so much simpler, easier and faster than they were in the past editions of this distro. Significantly so. CentOS 8 is very modern, so there's none of that chasing the dinosaurs thing here. But on the other hands, lots of cool stuff is missing, or hasn't been added to the popular third-party repos, and I wonder why.
Has the distro waned in popularity - or the need for the extras? Do people use their computers differently now than they did when CentOS 6 or CentOS 7 came out? Perhaps the lack of cool software is a sign of the overall fatigue in the Linux space. Or something else entirely? All in all, you can accomplish a great deal in CentOS, and enjoy a lot of cool and fun things. Never forget this is essentially a server distro! But for the first time, I'm also sensing a great disturbance in the force, and there be negatory elements preventing me from having perfect fun. Well, I you find today's piece useful - and if you have any other asks, ask away. We're done.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 430 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Linux 5.7 Delivering Some Gaming Performance Gains For AMD Radeon Navi GPUs
For those using AMD Radeon "Navi" GPUs, the in-development Linux 5.7 kernel is delivering some minor performance improvements compared to prior kernels. Now that Linux 5.7 is booting and all of the new/improved features for Linux 5.7 have been merged, I've begun my usual performance testing of this new kernel version that will debut as stable in June. When it comes to the AMDGPU kernel driver in Linux 5.7 there are preparations for Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) support, HDR/OLED panel support, continued HDCP content protection work, various Navi and Renoir fixes, USB-C power delivery firmware update handling, BACO fulfilling more power management roles, run-time power management for AMDKFD, and a variety of other improvements and code clean-ups.
Farewell to Oier Echaniz Beneitez
We received the very sad news today, that Oier Echaniz Beneitez has passed away, after a long-term illness (not as a result of COVID-19). Oier was one of the initiators for bringing EuroPython to Bilbao in 2015 and co-chaired the conference in both 2015 and 2016, together with Fabio... He was one of the most enthusiastic and engaged organizers of the conference, served on the EuroPython Society board from 2015 - 2017 and founded and chaired the local Python organization in San Sebastian (PySS, pronounced “peace”). Oier also started the pyjok.es project, together with Alexandre Savio and Ben Nuttall, inaugurating the first Python Jokes-as-a-Service of its kind.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
5 hours 8 min ago
7 hours 19 min ago
7 hours 34 min ago
7 hours 55 min ago
9 hours 8 min ago
9 hours 12 min ago
10 hours 29 min ago
10 hours 38 min ago
10 hours 46 min ago
11 hours 28 min ago