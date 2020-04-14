The 6 Best Download Managers for Fedora
It is a well-known fact that using download managers can help improve download speeds as compared to web browsers. Apart from the inbuilt download manager wget on Fedora, just as on any distribution that is based on GNU/Linux package, there are more options to explore.
You might need it because of the lack of a graphical interface or due to quick access to handy features like pause, resume, or batch manage downloads.
Android Leftovers
Linux 5.7 Delivering Some Gaming Performance Gains For AMD Radeon Navi GPUs
For those using AMD Radeon "Navi" GPUs, the in-development Linux 5.7 kernel is delivering some minor performance improvements compared to prior kernels. Now that Linux 5.7 is booting and all of the new/improved features for Linux 5.7 have been merged, I've begun my usual performance testing of this new kernel version that will debut as stable in June. When it comes to the AMDGPU kernel driver in Linux 5.7 there are preparations for Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) support, HDR/OLED panel support, continued HDCP content protection work, various Navi and Renoir fixes, USB-C power delivery firmware update handling, BACO fulfilling more power management roles, run-time power management for AMDKFD, and a variety of other improvements and code clean-ups.
Farewell to Oier Echaniz Beneitez
We received the very sad news today, that Oier Echaniz Beneitez has passed away, after a long-term illness (not as a result of COVID-19). Oier was one of the initiators for bringing EuroPython to Bilbao in 2015 and co-chaired the conference in both 2015 and 2016, together with Fabio... He was one of the most enthusiastic and engaged organizers of the conference, served on the EuroPython Society board from 2015 - 2017 and founded and chaired the local Python organization in San Sebastian (PySS, pronounced “peace”). Oier also started the pyjok.es project, together with Alexandre Savio and Ben Nuttall, inaugurating the first Python Jokes-as-a-Service of its kind.
today's leftovers
